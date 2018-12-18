News Education

Tuesday 18 December 2018

John Boyle elected new general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation

Katherine Donnelly

Katherine Donnelly

The new general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is John Boyle.

He will replace Sheila Nunan, who stands down next summer after 10 years at the helm of the 43,000-strong primary teachers’ union.

Mr Boyle, was elected on the first count, with 53pc support in a ballot of 18,147 members, north and south

The Co Donegal-born teacher  has been principal S Colmcille’s Junior National School, Knocklyon, Dublin since 2000.  An INTO activist for more than 30 years,  he was INTO president for 2017-18 Mr Boyle also serves on numerous committees in community and education arenas.

He beat off competition  from other candidates form within the INTO -  Alison Gilliland , who received  28 of the vote. Deirdre O’Connor secured  19pc support.

It is anticipated that Mr Boyle will take up office as general secretary designate in March 2019 .Ms Nunan said it had been “ the honour of a lifetime to lead this union over the past decade. Whilst we faced perilous and often grave economic challenges, I am proud that we stood firm against the worst excesses of austerity-era government policy.”

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News