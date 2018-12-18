John Boyle elected new general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation

The new general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is John Boyle.

He will replace Sheila Nunan, who stands down next summer after 10 years at the helm of the 43,000-strong primary teachers’ union.

Mr Boyle, was elected on the first count, with 53pc support in a ballot of 18,147 members, north and south

The Co Donegal-born teacher has been principal S Colmcille’s Junior National School, Knocklyon, Dublin since 2000. An INTO activist for more than 30 years, he was INTO president for 2017-18 Mr Boyle also serves on numerous committees in community and education arenas.

He beat off competition from other candidates form within the INTO - Alison Gilliland , who received 28 of the vote. Deirdre O’Connor secured 19pc support.

It is anticipated that Mr Boyle will take up office as general secretary designate in March 2019 .Ms Nunan said it had been “ the honour of a lifetime to lead this union over the past decade. Whilst we faced perilous and often grave economic challenges, I am proud that we stood firm against the worst excesses of austerity-era government policy.”

