'Job security and pay drove me to teach abroad'

Darragh Cotter left college with his teaching qualifications in 2013, and job prospects were grim.

More graduates from the class of 2013 emigrated than any other year.

While teacher recruitment continued to cater for rising school enrolments, it was at a minimum and nowhere near the output from teacher training courses.

A succession of cuts to education from 2009 included a worsening of pupil-teacher ratios and the elimination of posts such English language support and resource time for Traveller students.

In September 2011, some 1,200 teaching jobs were filleted from the system, only partly offset by the addition of about 875 new posts to reflect the growth in pupil numbers.

Those graduates who did manage to get a job entered the profession on lower pay scales.

While he always had a hankering to work abroad, Mr Cotter said the lack of security and the two-tier pay structure "were the driving force" behind his decision to leave Ireland in 2014.

"I wanted to have security in my employment and I was sick of short-term contracts," said the 32-year-old, from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

Initially, he went to Wuxi, China, and the original plan was to stay there for three to four years.

But when his partner, also a teacher, was offered a head of English job in Bucharest, they moved to the Romanian capital in 2015 where he now works. Mr Cotter doesn't know if he would ever go back to teach in Ireland.

"There are no plans to return in the near future. Bucharest is a wonderful city with a low cost of living and the work here is rewarding, with opportunities for promotion," he said.

"International teaching has a lot of benefits. You're generally dealing with smaller classes, my largest class is 18 students, and the opportunity to travel and see new countries is exciting."

Irish Independent