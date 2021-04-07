A teacher has told how he could not breathe after a three-minute walk after catching Covid-19.

Eugene Grace of the ASTI’s Nenagh branch said he does not want any other teacher to go through what he has.

Speaking at the union’s annual convention this morning, he said he had a very personal reason for speaking in favour of a motion to ballot for strike action if vaccines are not scheduled for teachers by the end of the school year.

“Up until last October I was a very fit and healthy young man with no health issues, then I contracted Covid-19 in my workplace,” he said.

“Over the last six months I’ve been in three different ambulances, including where my deputy principal had to call the ambulance, countless doctor visits and in hospital twice.

“Currently I’m battling pleurisy. Yesterday, I tried to go for a walk. After three minutes I couldn’t breathe.”

He said he has experienced long periods of ill-health since catching the virus.

“It’s turned my life upside down. I dare any member of the public, or the Cabinet or Nphet or NIAC to go into a school, follow a secondary teacher around for one day.

“I teach 165 teenagers every single day. If you were inside in a classroom with 25 or 30 big 18-years-old, you’d be calling for vaccination too. The consequences here are too great for people.”

He said there are around 37,000 secondary school teachers practicing in Ireland.

“If you’re talking about vaccinating 250,000 a week, how long would it take to vaccinate secondary school teachers?” he asked.

Another speaker, Stephen Campion, said teachers should refuse to go back to school on Monday, not only for their own protection, but for their students’ protection.

He said on March 27, UCC professor Gerry Killeen said he was very concerned about new variants and hospitalisation rates for young children.

“I do not understand why we are going back on Monday, not only for ourselves, but for our students,” he said.

“And I think that we should be asking for a proper review of the international evidence, which according to the same professor flies in the face of all the evidence that schools are safe. They’re not. They’re only as safe as far as the community is safe.”

Teacher Siobhan O’Donovan said she would not go back to school in September unless she is vaccinated, while others called for the union to hold an immediate ballot.

Ms O’Donovan said the likes of Stephen Donnelly are up in the Convention Centre and you would need binoculars to see who was speaking.

She said she teaches in a portacabin and knew it was not a safe room. She was scared she would contract the disease.

Speaking against the motion, Edward Byrne said he was conflicted as he felt no one was listening to the union’s arguments and accused Education Minister Norma Foley of being “irrational”.

“They should just say they want us back at all costs,” he said. “It would be more honest.”

Socialist Party member and former TD Ruth Coppinger said under the new schedule, teachers should be vaccinated by the next school year, which made the motion quite powerless.

The union’s past president, Deirdre MacDonald, said teachers were not seeking to jump the queue.

She said in conjunction with other unions, the ASTI is seeking a parallel process alongside the roll-out of the vaccine by age group.

This would be occupationally based, depending on the frontline aspect of someone’s work.

She said we had seen the devastation that had been caused to the most marginalised in the education system.

“We have seen the value of teaching like never before, and we must sustain this,” she said. She urged delegates to support the motion because “teachers’ health is education’s wealth”.

