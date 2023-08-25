It’s not too late to apply to Susi for financial support – and there’s a new grant this year

Information about grants and your eligibility for them is available on the Susi website

Improvements to the Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) grant scheme this year are delivering financial support to another category of student, those with household incomes of €100,000 or more.

The change entitles undergraduates in families with an income of €62,000- €100,000 (the limit is higher for families with more than four children) to a permanent €500 reduction in the €3,000-a-year student contribution.

Another change sees the threshold for the 50pc student contribution grant – where the State pays half the €3,000 – increased from €55,240 to €62,000.

Both of these kick in from September, and students have to apply for them via Susi, the state grants agency.

Susi is the main source of state financial assistance for students attending further or higher education.

Importantly, students do not need to have accepted a course before submitting a Susi application. They can supply details of the course they hope to study and, if necessary, update their course choice online later.

Many students have already been approved for their grant, but there is still time to apply.

Susi will remain open until late autumn/early winter, usually November, and there will also be an option to submit a late application.

It is in students’ best interests to apply as early as possible to get certainty about their entitlements and to start receiving payments as early as possible. As of last week, 60,500, of 78,500 applications to date, had been awarded funding. The 60,500 included more than 30,500 new applicants.

Eligible students in further education, such as those doing a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course, receive a maintenance grant only, while undergraduate students may qualify for both fee and maintenance support.

Students who intend to study in the UK or Europe can be awarded the maintenance grant on approved courses. The fee grant is not available to students studying outside the State.

There are a number of criteria applicants need to meet in order to be awarded a grant. The fundamental one is household income. Others include nationality and residency in Ireland, the course the applicant is planning to undertake, and the type of applicant they are (dependent, mature dependent or independent).

Students who think they may be eligible should check out the “Eligibility Indicator” on susi.ie where they can also find additional information on grants.

To apply, students must create an account in their Susi student portal, submit an online application and return requested documents.

If an application is refused the applicant will be given details about how to review and appeal the decision.

