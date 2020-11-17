‘It’s not our intention to extend school Christmas break’ – Norma Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley ruled out an early Christmas holiday for schools – unless public health advice changes.

She said it was “not our intention at this stage, at all to extend the Christmas break” and said it was “important that schools finish out the term.”

She outlined to the Oireachtas Education Committee all the reasons why an early break was not on the agenda but said she would follow public health advice.

Labour Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó’Riordáin had asked the minister about making Friday December 18 the final day of term, rather than the following Tuesday, December 22.

Mr Ó’Riordáin pointed to the huge amount of work that had been, and was being done in schools and said an argument may be made for an earlier break.

The minister acknowledged the work that was being done by all involved in schools, but said she was also very mindful that the calendar had been agreed with parents and that students were much better served when they are in school.

“I appreciate the goodwill with which you raised the suggestion but at this point in time, I will follow public health advice that things are operating within schools and, at this point, that is where I would stand in relation to that.”

Ms Foley returned to the topic in a subsequent exchange and said “from our point of view for all the reasons previously outlined, it is not our intention at this stage at all to extend the Christmas break .

”She said she was very mindful of the importance of children being in school. “That is something we have articulated every step of the way, even at Level 5, to ensure schools open” she said adding that “it is important that schools would finish out the term in that respect.”

The Education Minister also said that some students have been reluctant to return to school after the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Education Minister Norma Foley

Anxiety and concern about the pandemic is showing on some pupils, and school psychologists are helping them through the process.

Ms Foley said that the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) had been asked to support with reluctant school attendance behaviour.

However, she added that the number of cases emerging was fewer than had been initially anticipated and said that most studnets were very happy to be back at school.

In anticipation of the difficulties for students presented by Covid, the Department created an additional 17 NEPS posts as well as 120 guidance counsellor jobs to support the return to school.

Ms Foley said that psychologists were also focusing on supporting the inclusion and participation of children with special and additional needs

Teachers have also been provided with additional resources to promote student wellbeing in the classroom.

The minister also told the committee that schools had successfully returned following the mid-term break against a backdrop of Level 5 restrictions being in place.

Measures to improve the public health response to schools improved after the mid-term break and following criticism from principals about delays being experienced in the contact tracing and testing.

