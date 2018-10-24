THE government aims to have alternative accommodation in place for pupils whose schools have been closed due to concerns over their safety by the end of the mid-term break.

'It's going to be difficult' - Plan to provide alternative accommodation for closed schools by end of mid-term break

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that the full extent of the issues that could affect dozens of schools are still not known, and finding replacement classrooms won't be easy.

Investigations are being carried out into the structural safety of up to 40 schools built by Western Building Systems around the country between 2009 and 2013.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in west Dublin have been closed following structural checks while 18 classrooms in Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan has also been shut.

The issue was raised at Leaders' Questions in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary who said the safety concerns are understandable and the closures were the "proper way to proceed".

However, he said there is difficulty for parents and teachers in the "drip, drip" way they are getting information.

He asked Mr Varadkar if sufficient alternative accommodation is being put in place and when a full assessment of the safety of schools will be completed.

Mr Varadkar said there is "great concern" among parents in Dublin and the safety of children and staff "has to be our paramount consideration".

He said the government is "deeply conscious" of the disruption and inconvenience being caused as a result of closures.

He said there is an information deficit because it isn't yet available and the situation will evolve over the next two to three weeks.

Mr Varadkar said "significant structural issues" were found at the Balbriggan school and similar issues were found at the two schools in west Dublin so they were closed as a precautionary measure to allow for detailed investigations.

"The target is to have interim accommodation in place for when the pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week," he said.

He said an examination of a school in Firhouse that was built after 2014 is also taking place "to see if the structural flaws may affect schools built in the last couple of years".

Mr Varadkar said: "Everything will be done to find alternative accommodation for schools but it is going to be difficult.

"It’s not easy to find 25 classrooms. I know people have talked about sports clubs and so on.

"I don’t know any sports clubs that have 25 classrooms so it is going to be difficult but everything will be done to find interim and alternative accommodation near by".

He said in the case of Tyrrelstown a local secondary school has some vacant classrooms which they'll make available.

Mr Varadkar said: "The first thing we need to do is put safety first and make sure that children and staff are not put at risk.

"The second thing we need to do is to carry out the necessary structural investigations so we can get an idea or a full understanding of the scale of the problem.

"And of course we need to put together alternative accommodation if it’s needed so the children’s education is not adversely affected.

