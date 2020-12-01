It’s clear the Leaving Cert needs reform – what is less clear is an alternative to the annual June sprint

There is hope now that a vaccine will sort Covid, but reforming the Leaving Cert is proving a harder nut to crack.

International think-tank the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has added its voice to those who have been suggesting for years that the Leaving Cert needs to change to better meet the needs of all students.

Analysis of what’s wrong with the current system is the easy bit. What no one can answer is what sort of change is needed.

Even after all the upset caused by the upheaval to the end-of-school State exams last summer, there is no clear alternative.

The emergency arrangements forced on the system this year because of Covid exposed both the flaws and strengths of the traditional Leaving Cert.

On one hand, reliance on a single set of terminal exams over three weeks was exposed as a major weakness for such a high-stakes assessment. There are others which have been well-documented, such as the stress on students preparing for that June sprint – particularly for those who have more of an aptitude for a long-distance run.

At a broader level, the OECD also shares the concern that the entire fifth and sixth-year experience is too narrowly focussed on college entry, via the CAO points to be garnered in the exams. Typically, about one-in-four sixth years don’t apply to the CAO.

On the other hand, after a series of controversies over calculated grades, the value of the old-fashioned exams and the public trust they enjoy cannot be ignored.

The OECD report Education in Ireland: an OECD Assessment of Senior Cycle Review, published today, followed an invitation to the Paris-based organisation to assess the senior cycle review process being undertaken by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

The NCCA review has been underway since 2017, involving widespread consultation with students, teachers, parents and others on what’s good and bad about senior cycle. It is not only about the June exams, but the entire experience.

Issues raised in discussion have included: which subjects should be compulsory; frustrations that students doing the Leaving Cert Vocational Programme are restricted in their subject choices; and that Leaving Cert Applied students can only do foundation level maths.

The OECD did its work from 2018 to 2019. While publication of the OECD report was delayed because of Covid, the NCCA took on board its recommendations in designing a third phase of its review, in 2019, which brought the themes that emerged from discussions in schools to a wider public audience.

The OECD’s positive feedback on the NCCA process included its success “in designing and carrying out an inclusive review process, collecting a range of perspectives that can enrich senior cycle”.

The international experts also offered observations on the senior cycle itself, echoing the sort of criticism that drove the NCCA review in the first place – such as the Leaving Cert being overly “narrow and rigid” with too much focus on its role as an entry mechanism for college.

So, the OECD confirms there is a problem and that the NCCA has picked a solid path on which to progress, but the destination remains unclear. Introducing any change to the current exam system will be the biggest challenge in the reforms, but three years of consultations, input from the OECD and calculated grades have not brought any agreement on what any new form of assessment would look like.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) is among those that have long been calling for Leaving Cert reform and its director, Clive Byrne, welcomed the OECD report.

“The necessary cancellation of this year’s Leaving Cert due to the pandemic and the associated challenges highlighted just how inflexible and out of date the current examination system is,” he said.

Mr Byrne said school leaders had consistently voiced concerns over the impact the Leaving Cert has on the mental health of young people. He also said the senior cycle must equip young people with the skills and foundation that they then build on in further or higher education or the world of work and “can no longer merely act as a crude screening process for third level”.

The NCCA will submit its report to Education Minister Norma Foley in the spring, but it will not come with any hard recommendations for rapid change, rather a broad plan to redevelop the senior cycle over several years.

At an earlier stage in the process, it became clear that there would not be ‘big bang’ approach. Junior cycle changes, which met much resistance from teachers, have taken a toll on schools and there was a recognition that the pace of change must take account of the capacity of schools to implement meaningful change. Covid is taking a further toll on the system.

Evolution not revolution is what the NCCA envisages.

