It’s clear the Leaving Cert needs reform – what is less clear is an alternative to the annual June sprint

Katherine Donnelly

The emergency arrangements forced on the system this year because of Covid-19 exposed both the flaws and strengths of the traditional senior cycle

Last summer, the reliance on a single set of terminal exams over three weeks was exposed as a major weakness for such a high-stakes assessment

There is hope now that a vaccine will sort Covid, but reforming the Leaving Cert is proving a harder nut to crack.

International think-tank the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has added its voice to those who have been suggesting for years that the Leaving Cert needs to change to better meet the needs of all students.

Analysis of what’s wrong with the current system is the easy bit. What no one can answer is what sort of change is needed.

