The Ombudsman for Children has called for urgent clarity on the State exams.

Dr Niall Muldoon said students had been left too long without answers about what will happen.

“There has been a complete vacuum of information leaving young people stressed, anxious and distracted from the study they should be doing,” he said.

An announcement on an extension of school closures – which would have inevitable consequences for the exams - is believed to be imminent, but it is not clear whether it will come tomorrow after the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Dr Muldoon said as recently as Wednesday, the Government again advised young people to stay focused and to continue to study and while “this advice may be well intended but the reality is that many students cannot simply continue to study in the current circumstances.”

Read More

The Ombudsman said many students did not have access to the online classes and support being offered, some were living in cramped environments not suitable for study and others were helping to care for younger siblings while parents go out to work or, on Government orders, work from home.

He referred to the wish expressed by Education Minister Joe McHugh to give students at least two weeks back at school before exams begin and said he supported that view and would even encourage a longer period of time.

A longer period, he said, would give students a chance to make up for the time lost and ensure that the full curriculum was covered by everyone.

Dr Muldoon singled out the Leaving Cert for special mention, describing it as “an extremely important exam, deciding the direction of travel for many young people for the next few years of their lives. We must give those preparing for this exam every chance to do as well as they can and to fulfil their potential.”

He said students had the least power and influence within the education system, and it was vital that their best interests were the foremost consideration in making the final decision.

“I know that the Department is working tirelessly to find a fair and equitable solution to this unprecedented conundrum. I am calling on the Government to be clear and honest with young people as soon as possible, and to allow them to prepare for whatever the outcome may be.

The Ombudsman referred to a recent survey carried out by Foróige among 16-18 year olds, which found that they were finding it difficult to do school work at home while simultaneously worrying about the health and safety of their loved ones.

“This ‘double whammy’ of anxiety and health concerns puts an enormous weight on the shoulders of so many of our young people.

“One of the things that people crave when they are anxious is certainty. It is that certainty I am calling for – whatever the decision, make it clear and give it as soon as possible.”

Online Editors