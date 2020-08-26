'It’s better than a staff toilet' - Frustration as school forced to use garden shed as Covid-19 isolation room

Stock Image of shed. Please note: This is not the shed located at the school in Clonbonny National School in Co Westmeath

A NATIONAL school is using a garden shed as a Covid-19 isolation room - with the principal stating Government guidelines had been too “rushed”.

Principal Joan Donnelly, of Clonbonny National School in Co Westmeath, said they had been left with no other option but to buy a garden shed for an isolation room, as the Department of Education guidance meant “everything was rushed.”

“We had had to reconfigure our school to allow us to open our gates this morning,” Ms Donnelly told Independent.ie.

Read More

“But we have a lack of space in the school. When I asked the Department of Education about a prefab, their solution was to knock in internal walls or use extra space.

“I looked at the opportunity of internal walls and contacted an engineer but was told the time was too tight and doing that work would make a class unavailable.

“It wouldn't have been ready in time for the opening today. Everything has been rushed, we had a huge amount of work to do since the start of August.

“This is a very short term measure and I hope we get a prefab soon but we were told on the Department’s helpline we couldn't have one without planning permission, or a fire certificate.

“The shed isn’t ideal at all but we need an isolation room if a child has symptoms and it’s better than a staff toilet.”

It’s understood Clonbonny isn’t the only school to have to think outside the box by purchasing a garden shed as an isolation room.

And Ms Donnelly said this was definitely the case as the Government guidance for schools had been issued “too late.”

She said that the Government had known the situation for schools having to isolate those with symptoms and also create more space for social distancing since March, yet the guidance was issued in August.

“The Department of Education knew this when we closed last March,” she added.

“We were left very much to our own devices, to implement the guidelines.

“Clonboynny is not the only school whose school has had to buy a shed but it’s not my place to speak about those schools.”

Ms Donnelly wouldn’t reveal the price of the shed which fits two wooden chairs in.

The shed is a very small wooden construct outside the school building.

And though it is far from the preferred option, the principal said the parents were just delighted the school was open again for 127 children.

“Everyone is so happy to be back and we’ve done our best, everyone knows that,” she said.

“I visited all the classrooms and for the most part we seem to have a 95pc return this morning.”

Clonbonny also stated they had informed the Department they'd be unable to social distance to 1m without a new mobile building.

Photos on social media show students in one class appear very close together.

Independent.ie has requested a comment on the issue from the Department of Education.

Read More

Online Editors