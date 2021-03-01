‘It’s been hard being at home and not seeing my friends’ – Leaving Cert students delighted to be back in classroom

As 340,000 pupils donned their uniforms to go back to school today for the first time since Christmas it was a busy morning at Colaiste Bride in Dublin’s Clondalkin.

With 970 Leaving Cert students getting back to a classroom environment the girls were delighted to see each other face-to-face, although with masks on.

With hand sanitising stations in each class and contact tracing forms filled-in, they were ready for the classroom once more.

Alexandra Boldojar (17) said she was happy to be back because it’s been really hard to focus when doing remote learning.

“It’s not that motivating to stay at home when you’re waking up and having the urge to stay in bed while just looking at a screen. Coming back is going to be different with the two-hour classes for the first two weeks, but I think it’s going to be a great thing for us,” she said.

“I missed all my school friends because I only had one friend within the 5km limit. Classroom learning is more engaging. At home if a teacher asks a question you don’t really want to put a microphone on and answer. If people have anxiety they don’t really want to say anything,” she added.

Rachel Dowling (17) also said she was happy to be back because there are only three more months until the exams.

“I’m also glad to be back with my friends because it’s hard being at home and trying to learn and not seeing my friends.”

“I much prefer the classroom environment and being in front of a teacher. You feel like you have no interaction on a computer screen at home.”

“I’m really happy with having the choice to do the written exam and the accredited grades. I think I’ll do both so I have a back-up. I’m happy with the decision to have both options,” she explained.

Nicole Fitzmaurice (17) said it was hard to get into a routine with online learning, and very easy to fall out of one.

“I’m really happy to be back because I found online school really lonely and it was hard being away from my friends for three months, and online learning just wasn’t the same,” she said.

“The decision to have accredited grades and an exam was the best decision they could have made because now I feel safe that even if my exams didn’t go great I would have my accredited grades, and I think they are going to revise part of the exam to give us more choice, so that will be good,” she added.

Divine Ihentuge (17) said she was excited to be back in a school environment and be back with the teachers and students.

“I prefer being in school, but the teachers did their best to maintain a normal environment by having assembly and live classes, so it was close to the real thing. Socially it is much better to be back,” she told Independent.ie.

For school principal Marie-Therese Kilmartin today was the first step towards opening the whole school.

“These girls have been brilliant when they were out online and our teachers have been amazing. We are delighted to be back and to get back into a routine,” she said.

“We now have clarity on where the Leaving Cert is taking our students, and we will prepare them and do our best to get them on track.”

“We have communicated with them all along. They have attended assembly, we have kept them in the loop, and we will keep all the procedures in place and explain to the students how to stay safe.”

“Opening in stages is the safest thing. In two weeks time as this moves forward these girls will feel very secure, our staff will feel more secure and more will return and then we can step it up. I think it’s right and logical that way rather than doing it in one big swoop,” added Ms Kilmartin.

