'It's a lottery': the only post-primary school in fastest-growing town turns local pupils away

St Joseph's Secondary School, in Rush, Co Dublin, is limiting its intake from next September, as its long-running campaign for a new building drags on.

The school has gone to extraordinary lengths to enrol pupils, with the installation of 21 prefabs, including four this year to cater for demand for entry last September, when there were 224 applications for 120 places.

With the temporary classrooms already occupying most of the school's two basketball courts, St Joseph's is stretched to its limits and has to draw a line on numbers.

Originally built as a girls-only school to cater for 351 pupils, it turned co-educational in 1982, and now has 800 pupils.

Rush's population grew by 8pc between 2011 and 2016 and, with the ongoing rise in demand for school places, St Joseph's received 238 applications for entry next September.

But with its accommodation squeeze, first-year enrolments will be capped at 144 students per year from September 2020, until it gets its new building.

Principal Patricia Hayden was put in the situation where "I had to carry out a lottery for students who were from Rush but didn't have a sibling in a school".

She pointed out that Rush was on a peninsula, and with the nearest train station about 5km away, there was no easy alternative in terms of school choice.

Ms Hayden said while other towns in the north Fingal area were also growing, they were "more connected" than Rush. "You can get on a train in Skerries or Balbriggan," she said.

The accommodation problem was flagged as far back as 2011 when St Joseph's installed a large number of prefabs, and she thought the need for a new building would become apparent to the authorities. Instead, it was "now at crisis level, because local students are not getting into the school".

There was a long-standing tradition of students from neighbouring Lusk attending St Joseph's, the only co-educational voluntary secondary school in the area. But Ms Hayden said with the current limitations "we have had to create an admissions policy that gives a nod to Lusk but, in effect, you won't get into the school unless you are from Rush".

St Joseph's received good news in September with the announcement that a site for a new school has been designated, and it will co-locate with a local primary school, Gaelscoil Ros Eo, on a 12-acre site close to the St Maur's GAA grounds.

The legal process to acquire the site is nearing completion and Ms Hayden said the matter was with the Chief State Solicitor's Office.

But the principal said "despite this positive development" the new school will not be delivered until 2023, and they had to introduce the enrolment cap.

She welcomed a visit to the school this week by Education Minister Joe McHugh, with party colleague James O'Reilly, who is chair of the St Joseph's board of management, and a Fine Gael candidate in next week's by-election.

She believed it was "the first time a minster for education set foot in the town of Rush" but they now wanted "to see progress at the speed which is needed to solve the problem with providing school places for the young people of Rush".

"It will be fantastic when it happens, but there can't be a delay," she said.

