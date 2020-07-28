'It will be on a very limited basis' - Minister Foley defends moving substitute teachers between schools

EDUCATION Minister Norma Foley has defended the decision to move substitute teachers to various schools, and said she expects classes to reopen in late August.

Minister Foley told RTÉ’S Morning Ireland that substitutes will be moved around schools as and when needed, to cover periods of absence and sickness.

When asked if this was 'risky' given the Covid-19 pandemic she replied; “It will be on a very limited basis".

"The provision has to be made of that nature, but it will be a small number of schools and it will be a very small panel.”

The Association of Secondary School Teachers (ASTI) has meanwhile stated it is not confident it will be possible for all schools to open within weeks due to the substantial amount of changes to be made under the reopening plans.

But Minister Foley didn’t agree with this, stating: “The plan unfolding yesterday… means schools will fully open in a safe manner, in a way that doesn’t compromise educational standards.

“Parents and communities and the entire society want schools to reopen fully and as Minister of Education I want to see a full and safe reopening of schools at the end of August.

“This is back to school as normal for our school communities, for all those who work in the sector and our students.”

The Government has pledged €375m into reopening schools across the country. Teachers will be drawn from a pool of 2000 registered teachers who are currently not working.

An additional 1080 teaching posts will be filled and this includes guidance counsellor posts and counsellors to aid with student well-being.

“Many are working in the teaching environment,” Minister Foley said. “Many principles will already know where their additional hours will come from.

“We are looking at a wide range from the pools to draw from, which is a good news for schools.”

The funding was, Minister Foley said, “an endorsement of the education sector.”

“All of us in the education sector, the widest realms of society want schools to open.”

She said the reopening plan would provide “a confidence boost to the economy, a return to normality for us.”

“Every precaution will be taken, we are working in a safe environment,” she added.

The minister said it was incumbent on schools to create spaces to ensure students would be separated into bubbles and smaller pods within classrooms.

She said: “We already have substantial funding to offer school's capacity to go into class spaces and declutter, remove furniture that is not needed and maximise capacity and look at other spaces in the school.”

Ms Foley said schools should be looking at rearranging general purpose areas and assembly areas to make more room for students to move round and social distance.

“I have confidence schools have the potential and have the resources,” she added.

The ASTI believes not all schools will be able to open in time for the end of August and that opening times would need to be staggered.

Ms Foley said there was a little give within days of opening from the end of August until the start of September.

Online Editors