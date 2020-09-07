'It was out of my hands' - Leaving Cert students react to predictive grades

Leaving Certificate results day. Students Shane O’Neill and Adam Bowles in Malahide Community School after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

The anxious waiting for 60,000 students all over the country finally came to the end of another stage today when the calculated grades Leaving Cert results were finally made available.

From 9am they were logging-on with their phones and laptops at home to see if their final grades matched the expectations they would have had if they had actually sat the exams, and the students at Malahide Community School we caught up with thought the system worked well.

Read More

While Leaving Cert results day is usually a big social occasion at any school, today was different.

There were no mass-gatherings, instead it was a behind-closed-doors affair, and only a handful of students made the trip to see teachers.

The real excitement was in kitchens and living rooms.

At their home in the Gainsborough estate in Malahide twins Ruth and Ben Somers (18) both had different attitudes to the calculated grades system, yet both were happy with the results they attained.

Expand Close Leaving Certificate results day. Students Ruth and Ben Somers at home in Swords Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaving Certificate results day. Students Ruth and Ben Somers at home in Swords Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I was really upset when the Leaving Cert was cancelled, but there was no option really,” said Ruth.

“I had studied a lot and knew what I wanted to achieve, and I wasn’t sure what the teachers would predict for me. I didn’t know if the grades would be based on my mocks or my Christmas exams, and I felt I had no control,” she added.

“There were a lot of smart people in the year too, and I was afraid the grading system might mean I’d drop a grade or two, but I was pleased in the end when I got five H1s and 2 H2s to give me 613 points,” Ruth explained.

Ben said that when the Leaving Cert exams were cancelled he just felt the matter was out of his hands and there was no point worrying about it.

“I just thought ‘it is what it is’ and it was out of my hands, so I didn't see any point worrying about it,” he said.

“In the end I think I got the results I would have got anyway and the grading system reflected the Leaving Cert,” he added.

Expand Close Leaving Certificate results day. Students Ruth and Ben Somers at home in Swords Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaving Certificate results day. Students Ruth and Ben Somers at home in Swords Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Ruth now hopes to study medicine, either in Glasgow or Galway. While Ben is hoping his points will allow him to follow his choices of earth and ocean science, or marine science, in Galway having got 521 points.

“We’ll have to wait until the CAO offers come out on Friday, because the points could be very different this year,” said Ben.

Ruth said if she has to choose between Glasgow, her first choice, or Galway, a lot will depend on Covid 19 considerations.

“Glasgow would mean travel and possible self isolation,” she explained.

In Kinsealy Lane another set of twins, Nekane and Carla Barnes (18), were also hopeful they could get their chosen courses after receiving their results.

Expand Close Leaving Certificate results day. Sisters Carla and Nekane Barnes at home in Malahide Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaving Certificate results day. Sisters Carla and Nekane Barnes at home in Malahide Co. Dublin after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I got mine on the second attempt at logging in, while Carla had to try loads of times before she got her results,” said Nekane.

“I was happy with the results, I think they were pretty much bang-on in comparison to what I would have expected if we had sat the exams,” she added.

“When I heard that we would be assessed on predictive grades I wasn’t happy. I didn’t want predictive grades and I kept all my school books and studied just in case, but I was happy with the grades in the end and got 510 points,” Nekane explained.

“I’m hoping to study international business in DCU and I think I have enough points, but I’ll have to wait until Friday’s offers to be sure,” she said.

Carla said she was a bit skeptical of the predictive grades, but thinks she may have done better than expected with the predictive grades.

Expand Close Leaving Certificate results day. Leaving Cert students Nekane and Carla Barnes with their parents Brian and Charo at home in Malahide Co. Dublin where they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaving Certificate results day. Leaving Cert students Nekane and Carla Barnes with their parents Brian and Charo at home in Malahide Co. Dublin where they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I stuck with the online classes during lockdown, and did what the teachers advised, but in the end when they exams were cancelled I felt we couldn’t control the outcome anymore,” she said.

“I got 489 points and hope that will be enough to let me study Arts in Maynooth,” she added.

Two students who did make it to Malahide Community School were pals Shane O’Neill and Adam Bowles.

Expand Close Leaving Certificate results day. Students Shane O’Neill and Adam Bowles with teacher Caroline Tighe in Malahide Community School after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaving Certificate results day. Students Shane O’Neill and Adam Bowles with teacher Caroline Tighe in Malahide Community School after they received their results online . Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I’m hoping to do primary teaching but don’t know if I got enough points for it, but I think I have enough for Arts which was my second choice. I’ll have to wait until Friday to find out,” said Shane (19).

“Overall I’m happy with the predictive grades,” he added.

Adam Bowles (18) said he was also fairly happy. He worked on a farm during lockdown and the summer while also studying.

“I hope to work in farming in the future so I might continue with my job or I might have an option of a Teagasc course, but I’m happy with the grades I got. I think the teachers knew us well enough to grade us,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors