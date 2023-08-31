‘It was a shock for my mum, but I’ll come home for Christmas’ – Maynooth student on going to New York for third year of his degree

Cabra student Craig Duffy will do third year of his BBS degree at the State University of New York. Photo: Steve Humphreys

BA to Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS), Maynooth University

​First year arts, second year business and heading to New York for third year.

For someone who struggled initially to pick a CAO preference, Craig Duffy has lost no time.

College has been a whirlwind for the 20-year-old Dubliner whose well-thought-out college choice has landed him exactly where he wants to be.

At school, he liked business and, in senior cycle, enjoyed accounting. He saw his options as being between those but didn’t know which way to turn.

With help from his guidance counsellor and an older brother who had studied in Maynooth University (MU), Craig did some creative thinking.

“I looked into the arts degree,” says Craig, a former pupil at St Declan’s, Cabra.

The Maynooth University BA offers a first-year choice of 32 subjects, with flexible pathways beyond year one. It kept all his options open and he went for it.

He knew he could go straight from first year of that into second year of the Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS), if he chose to do so.

“If I did the right modules in first year, I would have a choice of business and management, or accounting and finance”. Both are streams in the BBS degree.

Craig took his brother’s advice again and did a critical skills module in first year.

“It was really good, in terms of teaching about academic writing and public speaking. These were all brand new to me, and now I’m comfortable with them,” he says.

At the end of first year, Craig transferred seamlessly to the BBS. “The benefit for me was having that flexibility. That is what I was looking for from the CAO,” he says.

Third year can be a work placement or study abroad, and Craig always wanted to study overseas.

“I see great value in going to another country, somewhere that is culturally different; seeing how they do business gives you a really different perspective,” he says.

He spotted an opportunity to attend the State University of New York, Brookport, in upstate New York and was accepted.

“It was a bit of shock for my mother,” he admits, “but I’ll come home for Christmas.”

“The other great thing about it is that it adds an international aspect to the degree. So I will graduate with a BBS International,” he says.

After his fourth and final year in Maynooth, Craig is considering topping off his degree with a master’s.

University has also helped Craig to build on his prowess as a sprinter, and he currently holds the university’s 100m and 200m records.

“I’m hoping to break the 60m record when I come back.” says Craig, who competes with Clonliffe Harriers. He has won two national senior medals with the relay team.