‘It was a shock at the start’ – meet the lucky students enjoying the Gaeltacht right of passage again

Organisers struggle to keep up with demand as youngsters embrace summer courses

Faith O&rsquo;Brien and her cousin Kíla O&rsquo;Brien (left) from Ballyfermot at Coláiste Bhríde in Donegal Expand
Bean an tí Nóirín Uí Dhubhthaigh Expand

Faith O’Brien and her cousin Kíla O’Brien (left) from Ballyfermot at Coláiste Bhríde in Donegal

Kathy Donaghy

The corridors of Coláiste Bhríde at Rann Na Feirste in the Donegal Gaeltacht are buzzing as students take a break from morning classes. Organisers say they can’t keep up with demand for places this year with students eager as ever to experience the ‘rite of passage’ summer.

Across many summer courses, or ‘Cursaí an tSamhraidh’, organisers have moved to provide two-week rather than traditional three-week courses to cope with demand which has also coincided with a reduction in the number of mná tí in many areas.

