‘It was a shock at the start’ – meet the lucky students enjoying the Gaeltacht right of passage again

The corridors of Coláiste Bhríde at Rann Na Feirste in the Donegal Gaeltacht are buzzing as students take a break from morning classes. Organisers say they can’t keep up with demand for places this year with students eager as ever to experience the ‘rite of passage’ summer.

Across many summer courses, or ‘Cursaí an tSamhraidh’, organisers have moved to provide two-week rather than traditional three-week courses to cope with demand which has also coincided with a reduction in the number of mná tí in many areas.

Principal of Coláiste Bhríde, Niall Sloane, who has been organising courses here since 1998, says they have 20 houses on their books providing 230 beds. This is 100 beds fewer than in 2019. He explains that some mná tí may still have some nervousness about Covid-19 and some families may be caring for a loved one with an underlying illness. Concos, the umbrella body for the summer colleges, says the rate of loss of the hostesses has been around 30pc.

The structure of the day for students still sees young people spend the mornings in class and the afternoons on activities like dancing, singing, sport and putting on shows. But the songs they are singing may have changed since their parents’ time with teachers taking existing songs and giving them an Irish twist.

Mr Sloane says young people coming to the college develop an affinity with the place and the area, and many come back year after year. “As well as learning the language, they also connect the language with fun and sport, something that isn’t possible in an exam-oriented system. There’s a lot of the same basic experiences but the delivery has changed,” he says.

Read More

Faith O’Brien (12) and her cousin Kíla O’Brien (14), both from Dublin’s Ballyfermot, are on their first visit to Rann Na Feirste. Faith, who will start secondary school in September, is looking forward to the evening’s Hawaiian-style céilí. She has no complaints about the food in her home from home either. “The food is great. My mum calls and asks me if I’m missing her and I tell her I’m missing her but it’s really fun and my Irish is improving a lot,” she says.

Her cousin Kíla, a student of St Dominic’s College in Ballyfermot, says any nerves she felt about speaking Irish went as soon as she started making new friends.

For 14-year-old school friends Siún Hartigan and Tara Glennon, both students at Dunshaughlin Community College, Co Meath, coming to Donegal and making new friends are the best things so far.

“In school you do the basic rules but here you’re speaking Irish much more. I’m definitely coming back,” says Siún. Tara says it was her friend who first put the idea of the Gaeltacht in her head and even though some words are pronounced differently in Donegal, it’s a fun way to learn the language.

While one of the rules of the Gaeltacht is giving up your mobile phone and only having access to it at designated times in the evening, none of the girls are missing their devices.

“At home you’re always on your phone. You’re glued to it. It was a shock at the start to lose it but it helps you to socialise and you feel as if you’re free to focus on other things,” says Faith.

While students all point to making new friends as a major highlight of the Gaeltacht experience, in recent weeks the spectre of bullying at summer colleges was raised when a devastated father rang Joe Duffy’s RTÉ Liveline show to outline his son’s experience of bullying at an unnamed Gaeltacht.

According to Mr Sloane, staff and mná tí are constantly looking out to make sure everyone is getting on. “From day one we impress upon students the importance of the Irish word ‘meas’, which means respect. We base all our dealings with one another on mutual respect. With 27,000 students attending the Gaeltacht, things can go wrong but we try to deal with things as quickly as possible and make things right,” he says.

Pointing out that every college has an anti-bullying policy, Mr Sloane says there is a 24-hour phone for houses and parents should any issues arise. “It’s very rare that a student would have to be moved out of a house. If a student is coming on their own we try to match them up with other students on their own. We wouldn’t like a situation where you have a large group of students from an area and one student on their own,” he says.

Expand Close Bean an tí Nóirín Uí Dhubhthaigh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bean an tí Nóirín Uí Dhubhthaigh

In the kitchen of her home a short walk away, Nóirín Uí Dhubhthaigh – who has been a bean an tí for 20 years – is preparing lunch for the 12 girls who are staying in her house. Fajitas are on the day’s lunch menu. “It’s a lot of work, especially at dinner time,” says Ms Uí Dhubhthaigh, who is a mother and grandmother.

You simply couldn’t do the bean an tí role if you didn’t love it, she maintains.

“They have their wee stories and I love to hear them coming in from the céilís, chatting. I do enjoy it and I treat them like my own but if there’s a bold one I’ll deal with that too because one can spoil the house,” she says.

“There are rules and I have to carry them out,” she says, pointing out that she will remove a phone if she finds one when a girl shouldn’t have it. “Phones are very dangerous – you don’t know what they’re doing,” she says.

In all her years, Ms Uí Dhubhthaigh says she has never had to phone parents about a child. “I have a good sense of things. I can read every one of them,” she adds.

At Bun an Inbhir ‘Cursaí an tSamhraidh’, run by Gael Linn, principal Conchobar Mac Giolla Bhríde says students have come back in droves post-Covid. Every summer the old Bun an Inbhir national school in the heart of Gaoth Dobhar is transformed into a hub of learning Irish for Gaeltacht students.

Mr Mac Giolla Bhríde says they are operating a waiting list for places at Bun an Inbhir and at Machaire Rabhartaigh, where Gael Linn offer another Gaeltacht summer course in Co Donegal.

Eva Mallon, who is working as secretary to this year’s course at Bun an Inbhir, says she started coming at the age of 11 and returned for six years in a row. Ms Mallon, who works as an Irish lecturer at a French university, still wouldn’t miss her summers in Gaeltacht.

“It gives you an intense passion for the language. I want to come back and transfer it on to the students. I want to make sure they have a good time,” she says.

Concos, the umbrella body for the summer colleges, wants to see the issue of reduced mná tí addressed at the end of this Gaeltacht season and is calling on the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, which is responsible for inspecting houses, to act quicker.

Concos chairman Frank Mullen says a better structure for taking in new houses must be adopted and the process must be made less cumbersome for anyone applying.