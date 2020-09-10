'It found serious flaws' - One of Ireland's largest private schools hires firm to analyse calculated grades system

One of the largest private secondary schools in the country is urging the Government to broaden the grounds for appealing this year’s Leaving Cert results, claiming the calculated grades system has “serious flaws”.

The Institute of Education in Dublin, which had over 800 students doing the Leaving Cert this year, said nearly all of its pupils (96pc) had a grade reduced.

Overall, 44pc of the grades awarded by the Institute’s teachers were cut.

Principal Yvonne O’Toole said the school hired expert data analysis from Krisolis, a leading analytics company, which found that the methodology used by the Department of Education had “serious flaws”.

“It has been widely reported that 17pc of grades nationally were changed. We have calculated that had the change to our student grades been limited to 17pc then the resulting average decrease in points would have been 11 points, but in fact our students have seen on average a 30 points drop, with some as high as a 77 points drop,” Ms O’Toole said.

The current appeals process only allows a student to appeal a clerical error, not the grades awarded.

Students also can’t appeal the marks awarded by teachers.

The appeals process will only examine the accuracy of the data transfer of results from a school through the ­various stages of the process.

“Our student body has been significantly penalised by the calculated grades process,” Ms O’Toole said.

“As a school, we have written to the Taoiseach and his relevant ministers asking them for an appeals system that allows the calculated grades given to be challenged. The current appeals process is meaningless”.

In a strongly-worded statement, she said students should not be penalised in the CAO process “because no redress system is in place to take account of the flaws in the State methodology”.

“Pending the outcome of appeals, students should not lose out on CAO places that they would have been offered if they had been treated fairly.To do anything less than putting a redress system in place would be robbing these young people of the opportunities for which they have worked so hard.”

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Education for comment.

Online Editors