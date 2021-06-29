IT Carlow Brewing and distilling student Emma Lebogang Rakgotho (who is currently on third year placement in Wicklow Wolf Brewery) Pic: Dylan Vaughan *** Local Caption *** IT Carlow Brewing and distilling student Emma Lebogang Rakgotho (who is currently on third year placement in Wicklow Wolf Brewery) Pic: Dylan Vaughan

Beer has been brewed in China for an estimated 9,000 years, but they still reckon they have a thing or two to learn from Ireland.

In a ground-breaking move, IT Carlow is setting up a college in China’s Henan province, where its honours degree programme in brewing and distilling will be one of three courses on offer in 2022.

China has different brewing and distilling traditions According to IT Carlow’s Declan Doyle, the most popular spirit, baijiu, can be as strong as 60-70pc proof, while the beer can be quite light.

He said there have also been efforts to make stout “ but they won’t be making Guinness anytime soon”.

IT Carlow opened its brewing and distilling programme in 2017 and they hope to do student exchanges between the two instiyutes.

It is the first Irish institute of technology to receive approval from the Chinese Ministry of Education to establish a joint institute in China, where it will be known as Carlow International College of Technology .

As well as the BSc in Brewing and Distilling, the new college, in the city of Zhengzhou, will also offer a BSc in Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness and a BSc in Software Development.

Mr Doyle said teaching would be delivered thought a combination of staff on the ground in Zhengzhou, visiting staff from IT Carlow as well as online. Agriculture is the main economic activity in Henan and Mr Doyle said there was growing interest in sustainable farm management practices.

The college will run in partnership with Henan University of Animal Husbandry and Economy (HUAHE), and has been approved for an annual intake of 280 students and a total learner population of 1,120 from September 2022.

IT Carlow has been working with university partners in Henan - China’s most populous province, with over 112million residents - for almost 20 years and this collaboration is a culmination of a three-year due diligence process.

As well as a series of site visits by senior academics between HUAHE and IT Carlow, the application process included meetings with a validation panel nominated by the Chinese ministry.

Mr Doyle, who is Vice-President for Development at Research at IT Carlow, and Mr Donal McAlister, its International Affairs Manager, led the application process, which Mr Doyle described as a hugely important development in international relations for IT Carlow.

IT Carlow and Waterford IT recently submitted joint application to become a technological university (TU) and Mr Doyle said that ”definitely helped” in their dealings with the Chinese authorities.

“I did a presentation to the Chinese minister just before Christmas and a big part of the question was what was the TU going to look like., what was the difference between now and what we will be. It was definitely important,” he said.

The President of HUAHE Shixi Luo, said they hoped it would bring a new level of cooperation in higher education between China and Ireland and inject new momentum for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

In a separate initiative, IT Carlow is collaborating with another Chinese education partner regarding its Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Visual Communications and Design programme.