Irish to be taught through PE classes in bid to improve schoolchildren's confidence in learning

The three-year project encourages primary and post-primary students to adopt the Irish language more naturally outside the classroom when talking and playing.

The aim of the PE 'as Gaeilge' project is to improve school children's competence, disposition and confidence when learning the language. It will also support teachers to implement a Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) approach.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh launched the project yesterday. He was joined at Maynooth University by Ireland soccer international Amber Barrett, a history and English teacher in Beneavin College, Dublin, Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin, a primary teacher in CBS Tralee, and Peter Kelly, Kildare footballer and teacher in St Patrick's Boys School in Rathangan, Co Kildare.

The PE as Gaeilge project will run as a pilot, using CLIL methods in primary and post-primary schools with the project expanding over the three years.

