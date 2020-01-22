Irish teenagers ignoring 21st century careers in favour of traditional occupations - new report

Irish teenagers are part of a worrying global trend of young people ignoring 21st century careers in favour of traditional occupations.

Irish teenagers are part of a worrying global trend of young people ignoring 21st century careers in favour of traditional occupations.

Huge changes to the world of work over the past two decades have made little impact on the career expectations of 15-year-olds, according to a report from the international think-tank, OECD.

In fact, since 2000, there has been an increase in the number of teens who see their dream job within a small list of traditional careers, such as doctor, teacher and lawyer.

OECD Education Director Andreas Schleicher says it shows that too many teenagers were ignoring or were unaware of new types of jobs that are emerging, particularly as a result of digitalisation.

He said it was clear that, overwhelmingly, jobs with origins in the 20th century or earlier were more attractive to young people, and that accessible, well-paying jobs with a future did not seem to capture their imagination.

Among 15-year-old girls in Ireland, a job as an information and communications technology professional (ICT) did not feature among top 10 careers.

The ‘Dream jobs: Teenagers’ career aspirations and the future of work’ report is based on data collected in the periodical OECD PISA surveys on educational attainment of 15-year-olds in more than countries.

The findings were discussed by educationists, business leaders, teachers and school students at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In 2018, 53pc of girls and 47pc boys expected to work in one of just 10 popular jobs by the age of 30, up from 38pc and 49pc, respectively, since 2000.

The 10 ‘dream’ occupations most commonly cited by 15-year-old girls were doctor, teacher, business manager, lawyer, nurse, psychologist, designer, vet, police officer and architect.

There was much overlap in interest between the genders, although the boys list was topped by engineer, which did not feature for the girls, and also included ICT professional, sportsperson and motor mechanic, but not psychologist, designer, vet or nurse.

Ireland is one of the countries where the clustering of interest in a narrow range of careers is highest, with 60pc girls and 49pc of boys expecting to work in one of the 10 most commonly cited jobs.

However, while Irish boys have broadened their career interests since 2000 - when the figure was 53pc – career expectations among girls have become more concentrated, with an increase from 55pc in those expecting to work in one of the “top 10” career areas.

The report found a broader range of career aspirations in countries with strong, established vocational training, such as apprenticeships, for teenagers, and therefore greater exposure to a variety of occupations.

In Germany and Switzerland, for instance, less than 40pc young people expressed an interest in only 10 jobs.

The report says the narrowing of job choices is driven by young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds and by those who were weaker performers in the PISA tests in reading, mathematics and science.

However, it also points to a frequent mismatch between career aspirations and the education and qualifications required to achieve them.

According to the OECD, addressing this challenge requires ensuring effective systems of career guidance combined with a close engagement with the working world.

Online Editors