Irish schools ‘will not be found wanting’ in helping thousands of Ukrainian children adapt to life here – Education Minister Norma Foley

Education Minister Norma Foley vowed that the Government "will not be found wanting" in terms of providing critical extra resources for Irish primary and secondary schools to allow them accept thousands of Ukrainian children fleeing the Russian invasion.

Ms Foley, speaking at the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) conference in Cork, paid tribute to the "sterling efforts" of Irish teachers and school staff to help the children of refugee families now arriving in Ireland.

Thousands of Ukrainian children will begin classes from next Monday after arriving as part of Ireland's humanitarian response to the war.

"Already we have quite a large number of students from Ukraine in our schools," she said.

"I want to acknowledge and salute the generosity of schools in making places, capacity and space available to welcome (these) students in."

"We have more than 2,000 students at primary school and we have almost 1,800 at second level."

"But you are quite correct - there will be much more coming to us after Easter."

"We have already put significant resources in place - we have more than 260 primary schools who have applied for additional hours or additional teaching posts."

"They have been put in place. We have also REALT teams under the direction of the Education and Training Board (ETB) so as to ensure that students will have a place in a school."

"We are very conscious that we have significant capacity in some places and less so in others."

''So the REALT teams will be working through there. We have made significant resources available in terms of (the) English language and we are now moving with the Department of Further and Higher Education to put a new system in place for English as an additional language where we have tutors being made available to post primary students and also to adults in their families - almost a community-family wide initiative to ensure that language is available."

"There is a cross Government view here - (we are) committed to resourcing and putting in place the resources required to provide for Ukrainian families and students."

"We in the Department of Education will not be found wanting in providing the financial resources (required) - but also recognising that there is extraordinary good will on the ground from staff, students and from entire communities to ensure a (school) place is made available."