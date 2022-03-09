Irish schools already welcoming Ukrainian children

Ukrainian children who have fled war in their country are already enrolling in Irish schools.

Of the 2,500 Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland to date, about one third are children.

Many more are expected in the weeks and months ahead.

Education Minister Norma Foley has pledged to do whatever is necessary to ensure Ukrainian children who arrive in Ireland continue their education.

“We are currently managing very well. We are putting plans in place and, as the numbers rise, we will meet the challenge. It is about meeting the challenge and facing it head on, and we will do that,” she said.

Ms Foley has already spoken to the the education partners to see how schools can best accommodate children and will host a round table discussion on Friday.

The minister said additional resources, including English language teaching and psychological supports, would be made available to schools as necessary while the helpline for principals was also being boosted.

Among the resources behind made available by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) was material detailing how families can cope with war. That would also be of benefit to Irish pupils, she said.

On a school visit this week, she met a pupil who had arrived from Ukraine. She was aware of another case where a child arrived in the country on Friday and was in class on Monday.

“I really want to salute school leadership and school communities who are just automatically taking children in. They can do that at the minute because the numbers coming are not enormous. There is enormous flexibility within our schools. We have a tradition of making space for students who come, for a variety of different reasons, from other countries,” she said

Ms Foley has spoken to the Ukrainian ambassador in Ireland and to the Ukrainian minister for education about facilitating their pupils.

Her Ukrainian counterpart told her that more than 250 schools and education settings in the country had already been destroyed.

“I assured him that it is our absolute intention to make provision for children and young people who come into our care,” she said.

While paying tribute to “positive and open-door attitude being taken by schools,” she acknowledged that there were greater numbers to come, for which the department was planning as part of a whole Government approach.

Ms Foley said it was very difficult to predict how many Ukrainian children would arrive to Ireland. “Originally we might have talked about very low thousands; it is moving up now and it is difficult to quantify,” she said.

Addressing a question about a big influx of children needing a school place, she said her department had a database which could indicate where there was capacity in schools.

They are sharing that data with the Department of Children so that, if possible, they could direct families to particular areas.

“We certainly have resources in particular areas. Where we don’t have capacity, we will find other means as well,” she said

The minister said it would not be without challenges and difficulties but “there is a very generous attitude by Irish people consistently in terms of doing what needs to be done. We are already seeing it happen in schools and I have every confidence going forward.”

Later a Department of Education spokesperson added that there were already significant resources developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) for schools for to help them support children who do not have English language skills.

Further guidance about these resources will issue to schools shortly. It will include also information for schools on how to respond if they don’t have capacity in their school, so that the department can make accessing a school as easy as possible for these families that have endured so much.

The Department will be putting in place a helpline for schools and putting information online and on social media for parents in relevant languages to support them in accessing schooling for children.