A leading Chinese university with strong ties to UCD and TCD is at the centre of student and academic protests after it changed its charter to put a pledge of absolute loyalty to the ruling Communist Party above academic independence.

Irish links to Chinese university at centre of protests

Shanghai's Fudan University is one of three universities to have revised their charters, amid concerns that the party is strengthening its grip on higher education under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The changes, approved by the Chinese ministry of education earlier this month, became public this week, triggering a wave of critical online comments from academics and students at Fudan.

In a rare move, students also staged a demonstration in the university's cafeteria.

