Irish language groups and students seek CAO bonus points in new Leaving Cert Gaeilge

Irish language groups and students are seeking maths-style CAO bonus points for the highest-achieving students in Gaeilge as part of a new plan for the subject at Leaving Cert.

Their demand is made in a discussion document responding to proposals from the Government curriculum advisory body for an overhaul of the subject at senior cycle, the first since 1995.

The document is highly critical of elements of the changes put forward by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and has called for them to be rejected.

One concern is a reduction from 40pc to 35pc in the proportion of marks awarded for the oral component of the Leaving Cert exam, which “does not send the right message about the importance of the spoken language to students and teachers”, it states.

The NCCA has published a draft specification for a new approach to Leaving Cert Irish, involving, for the first time, two different curricula in the subject, one (L1) aimed at native speakers and all-Irish schools, while L2 would be for English-medium schools. Each could be taken at higher or ordinary level.

The proposals were published in February but, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the public consultation period has been extended to the end of November.

The Irish language Gaeltacht and student groups, operating under the umbrella of Conradh na Gaeilge, commissioned Professor Aine Hyland and Fíona Uí Uiginn, former principal of Coláiste Íosagáin, Dublin, to prepare a response.

They published their discussion document to coincide with a meeting of the Oireachtas Irish language committee.

It says while differentiated specifications “are certainly needed to meet the needs of different cohorts of students”, the NCCA proposals cannot satisfactorily do that.

The document raises several concerns and Ms Uí Uiginn said the NCCA proposals had “caused a huge amount of confusion, worry and anger amongst many students, parents, teachers and others both within and outside of the Gaeltacht and Irish medium education”.

Proposals for changes to the subject at Leaving Cert follow reform at Junior Cycle level, but the discussion document notes that a promised review of the Junior Cycle experience has not happened because of Covid-19.

The Junior Cert exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and the document says because of this “it is difficult to make a judgement on the specifications and how well they are working”.

Among the other criticisms of the draft specifications are subject content, which are described as “sparse and lacking in depth”.

It also complains that the foundation level exam is being abolished “and it is unclear how the learning needs of the cohort of students who formerly took the exam at this level will be met”.

The document refers to the high standards that will be expected of candidates taking the L1 programme and says it is “unrealistic to expect students to undertake this specification without providing attractive and realistic incentives”.

It says the “easiest way” to provide such an incentive is to link CAO bonus points to the course as has been done with maths, where an additional 25 points are available for those who take the exam at higher level and achieve a minimum 40pc.

The document puts forward alternative approaches to change, with Prof Hyland, Emerita Professor of Education and former Vice President, University College Cork, stating that the NCCA proposals should be set aside