Irish Independent Education Products

The Irish Independent has developed engaging learning resources in partnership with the Institute of Education, at Dublin City University, EPI-STEM at the University of Limerick and An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta & Gaelscolaíochta. The six supplements offer our children the opportunity to learn in an interactive manner across both primary and secondary schools.

Primary Supplements

Eureka

Eureka is a colourful, 4 page science magazine published weekly for primary schools. With over 33 issues, Eureka covers all key strands through topics that are engaging and fun for pupils. Each week includes fun facts, experiments and activities to give your pupils an exciting resource they can bring home. A year long issue plan, as well as a weekly planner for teachers will also be included for our customers.

Seachtain Óg

The Seachtain Óg supplement is published weekly as part of the Irish Independent’s language offering. Seachtain Óg covers all ten themes of the primary school curriculum, as well as some cross-subject topics over 4 pages. Ideal for any Irish class, this supplement provides topical and engaging content for pupils, with added notes for teachers. News, sport, entertainment and more engross pupils with relevant content and added curriculum links throughout each issue!

Scope

Scope is our monthly 4 page Maths magazine which aims to encourage mathematical awareness and curiosity among primary school students. On the first Wednesday of each month, Scope encourages pupils to engage in mathematical problem solving through exploration of topics such as Shapes, Numbers, the Environment, Sports, Seasons, Transport and more.

Secondary Supplements

Science Scope

Science Scope is a secondary level, four page Science supplement which helps teachers get to grips with the new science specification, and assists them in formulating assessment by combining the nature of science throughout the syllabus.

This worksheet will aid students skills and development, and is a valuable tool that promotes critical thinking and focuses on the learning objectives of the curriculum, to act as a teaching and learning resource. Science in media can also be analysed through each copy of the Irish Independent, in particular Monday’s Health and Living supplement.

Réidh le plé

Is sraith úr nua í Réidh le Plé a bheidh dírithe ar dhaltaí na Sraithe Sóisearaí agus ar dhaltaí na hArdteiste araon. Gach Céadaoin tabharfar aghaidh ar ghnéithe nua an chúrsa Ghaeilge don tSraith Shóisearach le béim mhór ar ghnéithe nua an churaclaim cosúil le húrscéalaíocht,

gearrscéalaíocht, gearrscannánaíocht, amhránaíocht, litríocht bhéil/ áitiúil agus drámaíocht. Anuas air sin uile, leanfar le hábhar den scoth a chur ar fáil do lucht na hArdteiste idir ábhar cainte, gramadaí, litríochta agus léitheoireachta.

Mar sin, níl aon amhras ann ach go mbeidh gach dalta agus múinteoir Réidh le Plé le haistear foghlama na sraithe spreagúla seo!

Sum It

This 4-page monthly Leaving Cert Maths supplement focuses on topics that teachers find more difficult to gain students understanding, and acts as a valuable revision resource for students in the lead up to exams. Sum-It will include questions and activities for all ability levels in a way that is relevant for students.

Daily School Offer

With a different focus each day, plus all your national and international news, the Irish Independent is a valuable addition to any school staff room, or integrated into your teaching plan. The Irish Independent can be delivered to your school any day of the academic year. You can also pause, increase or decrease your supply at any time.

Our daily focus includes:

Monday - Health & Living

Tuesday - Farming Independent

Wednesday - Irish Language and Education

Thursday - Business Week

Friday - Provincial Rugby and Property

If you would like to order any of these products, please visit https://schools.independent.ie/school/useraccess/signin

Online Editors