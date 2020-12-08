Irish children top class for maths in EU – major international study reveals

Irish 10 and 14-year-olds are tops in the EU in maths, according to a new international study.

The fourth class and second year pupils are also performing significantly above the global average in both maths and science.

But despite a solid performance by the 8,700 Irish primary and post-primary students the results come with a strong “must do better”.

One concern is that the highest performing students in Ireland are under performing when compared with their peers in other countries with similar overall performance. This is particularly the case in maths.

Education Minister Norma Foley acknowledged that concentrated efforts were needed “to stretch” higher-achieving students in both subjects at primary and post-primary levels.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019 is the seventh in a series since 1995.

The four-yearly assessments allow for comparisons in average performance as well as how higher and lower achieving students measure up against counterparts in other countries.

The 2019 study included up to 64 countries. The 4,582 Irish 10-year-olds from 150 schools were among 384,000 pupils from 58 countries, while the 4,118 Irish second years’ from 149 schools were among 288,000 from 39 countries.

In TIMSS 2015, Irish 10-year-olds showed some significant gains over the previous four years, attributed to the introduction of the Numeracy and Literacy Strategy in 2011.

But the same level of improvement was not seen in 2019, with the Department of Education’s Chief Inspector, Harold Hislop describing the national performance as a “consolidation”.

In second year science, the Irish score actually dropped seven points, and, although not statistically significant, it came against a 12 point increase between 1995 and 2015, It means that Ireland’s performance on this measure is the same as in 1995 and 2015.

Positive findings for Ireland include that lower-achieving students generally performed significantly better than the global average. However, a point of concern in relation to fourth class maths pupils was a slight widening of the gap between the highest and lowest achievers.

Equity in terms of performance between schools was also a notable feature of the Irish results while there were no significant gender differences in achievement at either fourth class or second year.

While earth science, which includes environmental science , astronomy, geology and meteorology, is an area of strength for Irish students, they perform less will in chemistry and physics. In maths, geometry is a relative weakness for Irish students

Brexit has helped Ireland to claim the top spot in the EU in maths for fourth class pupils. Northern Ireland scored significantly higher while England was slightly ahead, which may be down to the use of selective tests for entry to some post-primary schools in those jurisdictions, which often leads to pupils taking grinds.

Singapore was the top performing country in maths and science at both primary and post-primary level.

TIMSS is based on a representative sample of schools and students but allows for student exclusions based, for instance, on disability. In Ireland about 1pc of the target student population was excluded but that figure is higher elsewhere, which may account for differences in overall performance.

In relation to “stretching” top students, Ms Foley pointed to a commitment in the Programme for Government to implement a strategy to support gifted and talented students.

She spoke of a need for high quality professional development for teachers to incorporate a focus on extending higher-achieving students as well as the promotion of digital learning skills in maths and science.

The performance of second year students inevitably raises question about the impact of Junior Cycle reforms, which aimed to develop critical thinking and inquiry-based learning skills.

Ms Foley said that the changes were still in the early stages of implementation and said the new Junior Cycle approaches would “take time to impact on students’ performance”

The minister said the results from TIMSS 2019 would be taken into account when considering actions in the next STEM Education Implementation Plan.

How did Ireland fare:

Fourth class maths:

*leads in the EU

*England, Latvia Norway and Lithuania broadly similar.

* significantly better than 46 countries

*seven countries – Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, the Russian Federation and Northern Ireland - scored significantly higher.

Fourth class science:

*significantly better than 33 countries , including Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand

* 12 countries broadly similar

* 12 countries including England, Japan, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and US, scored significantly higher

Second year maths:

* leads in EU

* Lithuania, Israel, Australia, Hungary, US and Netherlands broadly similar

*significantly better than 26 countries including Finland, Norway, Sweden France and New Zealand

*six countries – Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Republic of Korea, Japan and the Russian Federation – scored significantly higher

Second year science:

*eight countries, including Australia, US and England, broadly similar

*significantly better than 23 countries, including New Zealand, Norway and France

*seven countries scored significantly higher.

Online Editors