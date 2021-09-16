Ireland continues to spend less of its national wealth on education than the international average, according to a new report from the Paris-based think-tank, the OECD.

The report’s spotlight on education systems around the world also highlights how Irish teachers are paid above the global average, how class sizes are bigger, and how Irish primary pupils spend less time on P.E and more hours learning about religion than children in other countries.

The annual Education at a Glance compares education systems in 38 OECD countries, as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Other topics covered include class time spent on different subjects, third-level graduation rates and gender gaps in educational outcomes and employment and pay rates

It was published alongside a special report on the impact of the pandemic on education, including significant learning losses, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The State of Global Education:18 Months into the Pandemic report says lessons must be learned from the experience, including the need for a strong digital learning infrastructure.

Read More

Data on Covid-related school closures, indicates that Irish pre-primary and primary schools were shut for longer than the international average, while at second-level, Irish schools closed for fewer days.

It looks at the period from January 2020 to mid-May 2021, during which 37 OECD and partner countries had experienced periods of full school closure.

It says in Ireland, full school closures were an average 72 days (pre-primary), at least 96 days (primary), 91 days (lower second-level) and at least 72 days (upper second level). It compares with 55, 78, 92 and 101 days on average across the OECD.

It also notes that in many countries, schools also opened with reduced capacity, including 19 days partial opening for senior second-level students in Ireland, below the OECD average of 57.

When adding the number of days where schools were fully and partially closed, learning in upper second level education was disrupted for 91 days in Ireland, the equivalent of more than half a school year.

About two-thirds of OECD and partner countries reported increases in the funding allocated to schools to help them cope with the crisis in 2020. In Ireland this amounted to €330m in 2020, as part of the €639m package covering the 2020/21 academic year .

Ireland was one of 22 countries that stated that they had subsidised devices for students to help them access education. Measures to encourage disadvantaged or vulnerable students to return to school after closures were also implemented in 29 OECD and partner countries, including in Ireland

Key findings in Education at a Glance include:

Spending: Ireland devoted 3.3pc of GDP to education from primary through to third-level, compared with an average of 4.9pc in other developed world countries covered by the OECD.

Ireland was among 10 of 38 OECD countries spending the lowest proportion of GDP on education, and its spend on second-level education is ranked last, at 1.1pc of GDP compared with OECD and EU averages of 1.9pc

GDP is a measure of the size of the economy, although the Irish figure for GDP is likely to over-estimate the real size of the economy because in includes earnings repatriated by multi-nationals.

Teachers: Teachers in Ireland are paid above the OECD average and between 2005 and 2020 the salaries of those with 15 years’ experience rose by 16-17pc, compared with 2pc-3pc in the OECD

For comparison purposes the report converts all salaries to US dollars, adjusted for purchasing power in different countries. When converted back into euros, it puts the average salaries in Ireland (of) at the equivalent €50,133-€52,205, compared with an OECD average of €38,687-€43591.

But on average teachers’ salaries are lower than those of other degree-holders in almost all countries, including Ireland, where their earnings are 86pc-89pc of others with a third-level qualification. However, this varies between the genders with women teachers in Ireland tending to earn slightly more than other female graduates while average earnings of male teachers are 71pc-75pc of other male graduates.

Irish primary teachers spend more time teaching than the OECD average at 909 hours compared with 704 across the OECD. At second level, Irish teachers spend 704 hours teaching, compared with the OECD average of between 685-723.

In the classroom: Irish primary pupils spend twice as much time being taught religion than the average across the OECD and EUs, with 10cp of classroom hours devoted to the subject in Ireland, compared with 5pc internationally. They also spend less than half the time on physical education as children in other countries, with 4pc of classroom hours given to the subject, compared with 9pc in the OECD and 10pc in the EU.

Ireland is one of the leading countries in terms of time spent on literacy and has less children from lower socio-economic groups performing at the lowest level in reading in the OECD PISA study – 16pc compared to the OECD average of 29pc.

Ireland scores high on retention of pupils with 93pc of 15-19 year olds are enrolled in second-level education compared to the OECD average of 84pc.

Primary class sizes in Ireland are above the OECD average of 21 and EC average of 22 (figures for 2019). At the time the Irish figure was 24, and is now closer to 23.

Graduation rates: Ireland is well ahead of the OECD average, with 62pc of 25-34-year old women and 54pc of men holding a third-level qualifications, compared with 52pc and 39pc internationally.

Pay gap: In nearly all OECD countries and at all levels of educational attainment women are paid less than their male peers, receiving, on average, 76pc-78pc of men’s earnings.

In Ireland this gap is particularly pronounced among women holding a degree, who are paid 69pc of men with a similar education level. The gap is narrower for those without a third-level qualification with women in Ireland in this bracket earning 81pc as much as men.

Other findings include:

Young women are less likely to be employed than young men, particularly those with lower levels of education. In Ireland, among 25-34 year-olds who didn’t complete school, 33pc of woman and 53pc of men were employed in 2020, compared with an average 43pc and 69pc, respectively across OECD countries,

Generally foreign born adults aged 15-29 are more likely to be neither employed in education or training (NEET) than native born adults. The gap is smaller in Ireland, at 14.5pc and 12.9pc, respectively, compared with 18.8pc and 13.7pc on average across the OECD.

Men are more likely than women to pursue a vocational track at upper secondary level in most OECD countries, but this is not the case in Ireland, where 36pc of upper secondary vocational graduates in 2019 were men, compared with an OECD average of 55pc.

There are significant gender differences in fields of study at third level in most OECD countries. In Ireland, women make up 24pc of entrants in engineering, manufacturing and construction programmes and 22pc in information and communication technologies, compares with 26pc and 20pc respectively in the OECD. In contrast, in Ireland, females accounted for 72pc of new entrants to courses education.

In a comment on investment in education, Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) president Eamon Dennehy said that Ireland’s “ongoing failure to invest in our schools will have long-term social and economic consequences both for individuals and our society”:

“If we take GDP as a measure of national wealth, it is unacceptable that a rich country like Ireland remains at the bottom of the global rankings. The pandemic has dramatically underlined how important schools are to children, families and communities. It has also demonstrated that large classes, insufficient staffing, inadequate accommodation and ventilation are undermining the capacity of schools to provide a safe environment for quality education.”

Mr Dennehy said a key objective of Budget 2022 must be to increase investment in education.

“We need more classrooms, more communal spaces, better ventilation and overall physical infrastructure. Above all, we need more teachers to provide the range of learning and wellbeing opportunities demanded by current education policy.”

Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTOT) general Secretary John Boyle said “in the midst of a pandemic it remains a national embarrassment that Ireland languishes at the bottom of the EU class size table.

He said the INTO was actively campaigning for further reductions in class sizes in the forthcoming budget and it was “time for government’s action to match the rhetoric of the pandemic months, and for swift steps to be taken to invest in our primary and special schools as a national priority.”

He said every year for the next four years we must see a minimum annual reduction of one pupil per class

“The OECD annual report yet again shines a spotlight on a wilful lack of investment and support for our primary education system. We simply must do better,” he said.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland president Martin Marjoram said the report highlighted “the abject failure at Government level to invest appropriately in Irish education and endorsed the work and value of Irish educators.”

He said with “a range of current and future challenges, an adequately-funded education system must be seen as central to the country’s future, and Government must urgently commit to redressing the damage of years of cutbacks and neglect."

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Junior Minister for further education and skills Niall Collins welcomed that the report showed the number of young people in Ireland attending third-level education is significantly above the OECD average.

Ireland ranked fourth of 38 countries, with 58pc of 25-34 year-olds progressing to third-level education, compared to with a 45pc OECD average.

Mr Collins also noted that the proportion of 25-64 year-olds in Ireland furthering their education at post-second level stands at 50pc compared to an OECD average of 40pc.