Key findings in OECD report
Ireland continues to spend less of its national wealth on education than the international average, according to a new report from the Paris-based think-tank, the OECD.
The report’s spotlight on education systems around the world also highlights how Irish teachers are paid above the global average, how class sizes are bigger, and how Irish primary pupils spend less time on P.E and more hours learning about religion than children in other countries.
The annual Education at a Glance compares education systems in 38 OECD countries, as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Other topics covered include class time spent on different subjects, third-level graduation rates and gender gaps in educational outcomes and employment and pay rates
It was published alongside a special report on the impact of the pandemic on education, including significant learning losses, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The State of Global Education:18 Months into the Pandemic report says lessons must be learned from the experience, including the need for a strong digital learning infrastructure.
Data on Covid-related school closures, indicates that Irish pre-primary and primary schools were shut for longer than the international average, while at second-level, Irish schools closed for fewer days.
It looks at the period from January 2020 to mid-May 2021, during which 37 OECD and partner countries had experienced periods of full school closure.
It says in Ireland, full school closures were an average 72 days (pre-primary), at least 96 days (primary), 91 days (lower second-level) and at least 72 days (upper second level). It compares with 55, 78, 92 and 101 days on average across the OECD.
It also notes that in many countries, schools also opened with reduced capacity, including 19 days partial opening for senior second-level students in Ireland, below the OECD average of 57.
When adding the number of days where schools were fully and partially closed, learning in upper second level education was disrupted for 91 days in Ireland, the equivalent of more than half a school year.
About two-thirds of OECD and partner countries reported increases in the funding allocated to schools to help them cope with the crisis in 2020. In Ireland this amounted to €330m in 2020, as part of the €639m package covering the 2020/21 academic year .
Ireland was one of 22 countries that stated that they had subsidised devices for students to help them access education. Measures to encourage disadvantaged or vulnerable students to return to school after closures were also implemented in 29 OECD and partner countries, including in Ireland
Other findings include:
In a comment on investment in education, Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) president Eamon Dennehy said that Ireland’s “ongoing failure to invest in our schools will have long-term social and economic consequences both for individuals and our society”:
“If we take GDP as a measure of national wealth, it is unacceptable that a rich country like Ireland remains at the bottom of the global rankings. The pandemic has dramatically underlined how important schools are to children, families and communities. It has also demonstrated that large classes, insufficient staffing, inadequate accommodation and ventilation are undermining the capacity of schools to provide a safe environment for quality education.”
Mr Dennehy said a key objective of Budget 2022 must be to increase investment in education.
“We need more classrooms, more communal spaces, better ventilation and overall physical infrastructure. Above all, we need more teachers to provide the range of learning and wellbeing opportunities demanded by current education policy.”
Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTOT) general Secretary John Boyle said “in the midst of a pandemic it remains a national embarrassment that Ireland languishes at the bottom of the EU class size table.
He said the INTO was actively campaigning for further reductions in class sizes in the forthcoming budget and it was “time for government’s action to match the rhetoric of the pandemic months, and for swift steps to be taken to invest in our primary and special schools as a national priority.”
He said every year for the next four years we must see a minimum annual reduction of one pupil per class
“The OECD annual report yet again shines a spotlight on a wilful lack of investment and support for our primary education system. We simply must do better,” he said.
Teachers’ Union of Ireland president Martin Marjoram said the report highlighted “the abject failure at Government level to invest appropriately in Irish education and endorsed the work and value of Irish educators.”
He said with “a range of current and future challenges, an adequately-funded education system must be seen as central to the country’s future, and Government must urgently commit to redressing the damage of years of cutbacks and neglect."
Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Junior Minister for further education and skills Niall Collins welcomed that the report showed the number of young people in Ireland attending third-level education is significantly above the OECD average.
Ireland ranked fourth of 38 countries, with 58pc of 25-34 year-olds progressing to third-level education, compared to with a 45pc OECD average.
Mr Collins also noted that the proportion of 25-64 year-olds in Ireland furthering their education at post-second level stands at 50pc compared to an OECD average of 40pc.