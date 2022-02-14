Ireland’s newest technological university expands its presence by taking up residence at the home of Galwegians Rugby Club

THE new Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is expanding into the home of Galwegians Rugby Club, beside its existing campus in Galway city.

The enlargement of the university’s footprint comes ahead of the formal establishment of ATU on April 1, following a merger of Galway Mayo IT (GMIT), IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

The 10-acre Crowley Park site was purchased from the club and, in the short term, GMIT will continue its collaboration with Galwegians and the pitches will be used both by Galwegians and the university.

However, ultimately the grounds will facilitate expansion and future development of the new TU in a strategic location alongside its main Galway campus.

Read More

The site was bought for €8.95 million – €6.45 million of which has been funded by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

ATU will become the country’s fourth technological university with campuses across the northwest and west, in counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway.

Ms Maura McNally SC, chair of the Bar Council of Ireland and a Leitrim native, has been appointed chair of its first governing body.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said Ms McNally brought a vast and invaluable wealth of experience to the role which would be crucial in steering the new TU through its formation.

Announcing the purchase of the new Galway site, Mr Harris said support for its acquisition demonstrated the Government’s commitment to advancing the role and ambition of technological universities and to drive regional growth and opportunities.

Expand Close Maura McNally. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maura McNally. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn said acquiring the lands would enable a safe expansion and development of ATU in Galway city and facilitate projected growth in student numbers.

She said for now the site would continue to be used for sports purposes and as part of the sale agreement GMIT had granted a licence to Galwegians to share the sports facilities with the institute for a number of years.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris and Junior Minister for Skills Niall Collins have also announced a €430m spend for a new phase of new capital investment for the further and higher education sectors, running up to 2025.

The investment in higher education includes a programme dedicated to strengthening technological universities to support their role as drivers of regional growth and development.

In a step change for further education and training, 45pc of the allocation will be directed to that sector, including the expansion of skills centres and apprenticeship programmes and the establishment of Further Education and Training Colleges of the Future

Funding available for the further education and training sector will be more than triple the total capital expenditure in the FET sector over the past four years.