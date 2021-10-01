Ireland wakes up to four new university towns today as TU Shannon officially opens

Ireland is waking up today with four new university towns.

Athlone, Ennis, Clonmel and Thurles took on that status in the world of academia at one minute past midnight.

Meanwhile, Limerick can boast of an increase from one (UL) to three in the number of university campuses in the city.

It is all thanks to the Technological University Shannon: Midlands Midwest officially coming into being today.

Otherwise known as TUS, it takes its name from Ireland’s longest river, which courses through its heartland, while the new university’s reach also extends to two Tipperary towns to the south and east.

Created through the merger of Athlone Institute of Technology and Limerick Institute of Technology, TUS is the country’s third technological university and the first with an inter-regional footprint.

TUS will have a student population of more than 14,000, with about 2,000 full and part-time staff across six campuses.

Limerick IT brought five to union – Moylish and Limerick School of Art and Design in the mid-west city, along with its bases in Ennis, and Tipperary’s Thurles and Clonmel.

The establishment of TUS marks another milestone in the transformation of Ireland’s higher education landscape, through the merger of institutes of technology to create a smaller number of larger and stronger institutions. Their mission is to address the social and economic needs of their region and engage in industry-focused research.

TUS president Professor Vincent Cunnane describes it as a new powerhouse, driving development and investment across the Midlands and

Midwest.

He is excited for the future of the new institution and what it can deliver for its students and regions. He estimates its reach takes in close to 20pc of Ireland’s land mass.

Prof Cunnane’s career has spanned both academia – universities and institutes of technology – and regional development, so he said he was “acutely aware of the regions and the central role that an institution of our type can play in shaping their future”.

He said while Athlone and Limerick were the last consortium to come together with a view to creating a TU, they were able to move very quickly through the necessary legal requirements to become the third technological university.

“That offers great hope. We were both looking for that ideal partner. Limerick and Athlone found in each other that complementarity, that shared set of values and shared vision,” he said.

He added that, while both organisations were conscious of their heritage, the new institution would not be about more of the same, but a broadening and deepening of their activities. New degree programmes would be rolled out and they would also be developing a critical mass in a number of research areas in which they already have strengths, such as life sciences and polymers/biopolymers.

With regional development and leadership at the heart of the TU remit, Prof Cunnane said they would be interacting with stakeholders to make an impact across not only its economic, but also its social and cultural life.

The technological university would be an attractor for foreign direct investment as well as helping companies in the regions to add value to their operations by moving to higher-order activities within their organisations, he said.

The TUS president is very conscious of the value of the word “university” in the title.

“For better or for worse, when you are abroad, once you carry the title of university, in and of itself it is a brand and it is adding to value; you are starting from a different point. We will have an impact at international level, particularly in relation to international student numbers and in everything we do; we will be able to attract academics.”

Not only for the TU, but the university tag will also bring benefits for civic, business and industry leaders, Prof Cunnane added. “As a county manager, how is that going to add to your story when you are meeting companies and want to bring in investment?”

Junior minister for further education and skills Niall Collins, a TD for Limerick, said one of the Government’s key priorities was to ensure that there is a network of TUs across the country in order to achieve balanced regional development and more equitable access to higher education nationally.

TU Dublin was the first technological university, followed earlier this year by Munster TU, embracing Cork IT and IT Tralee. Two more are due in the new year – one in the south-east, involving Waterford IT and IT Carlow, and another in Connacht-Ulster, through a merger of Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology.