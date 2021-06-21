INTO spreads inclusivity message with Pride flag in schools

Rathfarnham Parish National School rolls out the rainbow carpet to welcome INTO President Joe McKeown, as principal Joyce Perdue accepts the Pride flag on behalf of the entire school community. (Photograph: Moya Nolan)

A great day of celebration as INTO President Joe McKeown presents a pride flag to Niamh Campion, principal of Tobar an Léinn NS, to mark pride month and reaffirm the INTO’s commitment to standing up for LGBT+ staff and pupils. (Photograph: Moya Nolna)

Primary schools around the country are raising the Pride flag as the teachers’ union, INTO, steps up its campaign for inclusivity for the thousands of LGBT+ staff and pupils in their classrooms.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is marking Pride month with a presentation of the rainbow flag to a representative school in each county, north and south, to help instil the diversity message.

About 5,000 primary teachers across the island are LGBT+, but many struggle to come out, afraid they won’t get a permanent job or promotion if it is known within the school community.

An INTO survey in 202 showed that only 18pc of LGBT+ teachers in the Republic and 12pc of LGBT+ teachers in Northern Ireland are comfortable sharing their orientation in their school community

Primary-aged LGBT+ pupils also suffer and can be targeted for bullying if they do not conform to stereotypical standards of masculine or feminine behaviour/ appearance.

A report in 2016 found that the most common age for an individual to realise their LGBT+ identity was 12, generally when they are in 6th class, and they may be vulnerable for years before that.

The INTO cite findings from the LGBT+ Ireland Report 2016, indicating that being bullied in school because of their LGBT+ identity exerted a strong influence on the onset of mental health difficulties for young people.

INTO president Joe McKeown, who has been visiting schools to present and raise the flag said it was a symbol of the commitment of the union and all primary teachers and principals to ensure schools were inclusive spaces for all.

Schools from across the different patronages participated in the initiative, including Catholic, Church of Ireland, Educate Together and more.

Among the schools to receive a Pride flag from the INTO is St. Thomas', Jobstown, Tallaght, Dublin, where principal Suzanne O’Reilly said “the uniqueness of each child and member of this school community is to be celebrated."

At Tobar an Léinn NS, Raheen, Co Laois, principal Niamh Campion said they would “proudly fly the flag”, sentiments echoed by Joyce Perdue, principal of Rathfarnham Parish School, Dublin.

Mr McKeown said the findings of their survey brought into sharp focus the challenges faced every day by LGBT+ teachers and the work still to be done to ensure our schools were safe and inclusive spaces for all.

At this year’s annual INTO conference, delegates gave a strong mandate to the union to promote equal opportunities for LGBT+ colleagues.

Mr McKeown said INTO would continue to be an unapologetic advocate for LGBT+ teachers and the right of a safe and inclusive education for all.

He said there were a number of ways primary schools in Ireland could demonstrate their inclusivity, including making LGBT+ inclusive books available in class libraries and displaying LGBT+ guidance posters in the staff room.