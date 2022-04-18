INTO: Restoration of 1,400 more primary principal posts frozen after banking crash

Primary schools are getting back another 1,400 assistant principal posts that were frozen as part of cost-cutting moves after the banking crash in 2009.

It means more promotion opportunities for teachers and a strengthening of school leadership teams.

In 2009, primary schools lost 5,000 middle management posts, following a moratorium on promotion, 1,300 of which were restored in 2017.

The posts involve a teacher taking on particular responsibility such as for choir/music, sport and physical education, science, special education, wellbeing, library etc. in return for a responsibility allowance.

The loss of the 5,000 posts left schools without supports in a range of areas and limited career progression for teachers.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) blames the failure to fully restore these posts for contributing to “the deepening crisis in school leadership”.

INTO president Joe McKeown said: “Principals and deputy principals have been pinned to their collars to handle ongoing change as school leaders.”

The latest development brings to 2,700 the number of posts that have been restored and Mr McKeown said, “we will not rest until all leadership posts are restored to ensure high quality leadership teams in all our schools.”

The restoration of posts has happened in conjunction with significant reform of the nature of these roles, and how teachers are appointed to them.

Rather than a heavy reliance on seniority, assistant principals are now appointed, on merit, to positions of strategic importance in the leadership, management and administration of the school.

They work in collaboration with the principal and/or deputy principal, sharing responsibility for areas such as teaching and learning, pupil support including wellbeing, special education and inclusion.

The return of the 1,400 posts came as part of sectoral bargaining negotiations under the umbrella Building Momentum public service pay deal, which provided funds for individual unions to settle some outstanding issues relevant to their members.