INTO conference: Norma Foley seeks money for more primary teacher promotions in bid to tackle shortages

Education Minister Normal Foley is to seek funding to open more promotional posts in primary schools as part of measures to tackle the teacher supply crisis.

She made the promise at the annual conference of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), where she faced pressure to address teacher shortages.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said there were 1,200 teaching posts vacant in primary schools across the country every day.

The shortage is attributed to a lack of substitutes to provide cover for short absences and also for fixed term vacancies of up to a year.

Ms Foley told delegates that she recognised that work remained to be done to address the teacher supply challenges, particularly to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of subs.

She said in her engagement with the INTO she had listened attentively to their desire to increase posts of responsibility and was aware of the importance of distributed leadership.

Looking ahead to the autumn Budget, Ms Foley said that “subject to budgetary position” she was keen to advance posts of responsibility in areas of policy priority.

She said she looked forward to further discussions on the issue, and was applauded by delegates.

Read More

The move would be seen as a way to make the profession more attractive and reverse the brain drain that is stripping schools of talented teachers.

About 1,400 assistant principal posts in almost 1,300 primary schools remain frozen since the austerity era, denying teachers opportunities to move up the career ladder and boost their income.

The posts are available at two levels of seniority , and are worth around €4,100 and €9,200.

Most of these posts would be in larger schools, which are mainly in Dublin. Their restoration would be welcomed as a way to improve pay prospects for teachers in the capital, which is suffering the most from staffing shortages.

More than 4,000 assistant principal posts were suppressed 14 years ago, as part of wider cuts in education following the banking crash.

Since then, the Department of Education has restored about one third of those positions, while the INTO used a bargaining mechanism in the Building Momentum pay agreement to restore another 1,450. It leaves about 1,300 posts that have not been restored.

Replying to the minister, INTO general secretary John Boyle said the lack of opportunities for career progression was “stifling and causing attrition with many teachers emigrating to countries where they actually can progress in their careers.

“The availability of promotional posts in larger schools would make working in such schools much more attractive, assist with succession planning, and help to retain teachers and principals who are stepping down due to burnout.

He said no school with 12 or more teachers had its full complement of such posts. A 16-teacher school is missing three assistant principals, a 24-teacher school is missing five and a 30-teacher school is missing seven assistant principals.

”After all, for 14 years the additional work they have been doing for free has been taken for granted by everyone in your department, except the former chief inspector who shared his concern widely.”

The INTO also wants the minister to be more proactive in trying attract Irish teachers back from abroad and has suggested a package of incentives to include the Government paying their flights home.

Speaking to reporters Ms Foley would not commit to paying for flights of teachers returning to work in Ireland, but said he was “happy to look at all innovations”.

Mr Boyle said the government's failure to plan for teacher supply had created a crisis, leaving tens of thousands of children without fully qualified teachers for weeks on end.

" It's time to take action to address this issue for September, Sleepless nights, weekends spent scrambling for substitute cover, this is the all-too-common reality for our school leaders.

"Six years ago, the Public Service Pay Commission concluded that a comprehensive examination of the underlying difficulties in recruitment and retention to the public service was needed. Since then, droves of teachers have left Ireland to teach abroad, and many are leaving the profession altogether,” he said.

“The teacher shortage crisis is no mystery. It's clearly about living standards, pay and conditions. Just ask those leaving Ireland or tuning in from overseas, who won't return anytime soon” he said, The INTO arranged for teachers working abroad to watch the conference.

"You must act right now. Tackle housing, incentivise newly-qualified teachers to work in rent-pressure areas and create the right conditions for teachers who would like to move to high-population areas," he said.