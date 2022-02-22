The primary teachers’ union INTO has expressed concern at the speed of dismantling of Covid-related public health supports in schools.

The union’s comments came as the Cabinet was meeting and expected to sign off on the removal of most public health restrictions from next Monday.

It means that schools will be returning after the mid-term break without a requirement for mask wearing or physical distancing measures.

Teacher unions had called for a gradual easing of restrictions in schools and the INTO said today that was what was needed to offer extra protection to everyone in primary and special schools.

It noted that since Christmas, 100,000 children of school-going age had tested positive for Covid, with an average of 75 children under 14 hospitalised every week.

“Sadly, some young children ended up in paediatric intensive care or high dependency units last week. This is the public health context upon which decisions regarding schools are being made today.

“In addition, low levels of attendance of both pupils and staff have hugely impacted schools across the country for the last few months, “ the union stated.

