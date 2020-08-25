INTO calls for 'priority access to Covid testing and tracing' for everyone in education sector

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has written to Micheál Martin with concerns regarding high risk teachers and a necessity for schools and staff to get fast access to Covid-19 tests.

INTO said it has “reminded An Taoiseach, that as 100 children have tested positive in the last fortnight, it is vital that priority access to testing and tracing be made available to everyone in the education sector.”

INTO has joined FORSA to also add concerns for school staff who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“INTO is aware of a number of members whose health is at high risk and who have multiple underlying conditions,” the union said.

“In a grossly unfair move, the teachers’ occupational health service Medmark has advised that members with such conditions should return to school.

“INTO is now calling on the Government to intervene so that these members can appeal their Medmark decisions in a timely manner and have the opinion of their treating doctors fully taken into account rather than the Department simply adopting the view, often delivered remotely and facelessly, of the Department of Education’s health advisor.

“As our members return to the front lines this week, urgent and swift action from the Government is now required to review existing public health guidance and ensure it remains fit for purpose.”

INTO said it had sought urgent clarification three weeks ago from Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

INTO said priority testing must be made available for asymptomatic teachers who request it.

This would help “build confidence in the safety of schools as workplaces,” the union said.

It also called for priority contact tracing and said any waits for tests would “benefit no one.”

Employer flexibility is also an essential priority for parents the union stated.

In a statement INTO said: “Parents too are owed a duty of care by the Government.

“In early July, the INTO demanded that the Government communicate with employers to secure much needed flexibility by parents, in their workplace, as they may need to take swift action to remove their child from the school or keep their child home where they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.”

The union is also seeking clarity on face coverings and the approach to be taken by the HSE in a school in the event that a pupil or staff member tests positive for Covid-19.

It said the World Health Organisation is now recommending that children aged six and older wear face masks.

“In that context,” the union added, it “calls on the Government to urgently review the HPSC guidance in relation to children wearing face coverings in certain circumstances.

“The union was promised in June that this guidance would be updated to reflect the changing situation.”

