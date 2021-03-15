Institutes of technology seek posts to deal with sexual violence

Institutes of technology are seeking funding to create new posts dedicated to preventing and responding to sexual misconduct.

It is recommended in a report from the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) dealing with consent and the prevention of sexual violence in higher education institutions.

The Promoting Consent and Preventing Sexual Violence (PROPEL) report calls for more funding, increased resources, and robust policies and procedures to tackle the issue.

There has been an increasing focus on consent and sexual violence and harassment in recent years and third-level colleges were asked to come up with action plans to deal with the issue.

The THEA report is part of that response and one of its proposals is for new posts such as a ‘sexual misconduct prevention and response manager’, to be supported at national level by a panel of trained investigators.

It also presents options for inclusion in individual action plans and outline of best practice and guidelines for emerging policies and procedures.

Policy analyst and report author, Dr Eavan O’Brien of THEA, said the report was “just the beginning”.

She said sexual violence and harassment were generally related to power and there was a need to examine structural inequities that were the drivers of unacceptable behaviour and that set the conditions for abuse of power.

“This includes challenging and dismantling sexism, racism, ableism, and discrimination based on gender identity, expression, and sexual orientation.

“We will be more successful in eradicating these behaviours if we educate and raise awareness of sexual consent at primary and post-primary levels.”

THEA CEO Dr Joseph Ryan said the report had been of immense assistance to colleges in developing action plans to tackle sexual harassment, which would be submitted to Further and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, in the coming weeks.

Welcoming the report, Mr Harris said the action plans would involve the implementation of systems that recorded the number of incidents of bullying, intimidation or harassment including sexual harassment, which will be reported reported annually to the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The department is also actively engaged in supporting the roll-out of online consent training and online bystander intervention training for students in 2020/21 and the development of a national anonymous reporting tool for issues of bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment.

