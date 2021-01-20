‘Incredibly disingenuous’ – Norma Foley criticises teachers’ union for denying it told members to not show up for work if schools reopened

Education Minister Norma Foley has criticised a teacher’s union for denying that it told its members to not show up for school tomorrow if plans to reopen went ahead.

Minister Foley said it wouldn’t be right to open schools “with no guarantee” from unions that they would show up, however, General Secretary of the Irish National Teacher’s Association (INTO) John Boyle said it “absolutely did not” tell members to not show up for work.

It was announced last night that the Government was forced to abandon plans for a partial re-opening of schools for children with special needs in the face of union opposition.

The move comes as a major blow to parents of children with special needs, the pupils who lost out most during the school's lockdown in 2020.

It also makes a full return to school on February 1 increasingly doubtful if Covid infection rates remain high.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Mr Boyle said: “I have an understanding that the vast majority of our members would have complied, but after our executive meeting last evening I spoke to 300 members in a large town in Ireland and the big difference I suppose is that the number of infection in the community are 10 times higher than they were in December.”

In response to this, the Education Minister said: “I think that's incredibly disingenuous of Mr Boyle to make that statement. He has made it very clear in the statement that they issued, and indeed as did Forsa, that they were not happy to accept the public health advice that was issued to them and that they were not happy to accept all the measures that were put in place.”

It did not say in INTO or Forsa’s statement that they advised members to not show up for work on Thursday if schools reopened.

However, Minister Foley maintains that special education could not reopen without cooperation from the unions.

She said unions asked for public health advice and previously stated that they would follow this advice, but that “now at the 11th hour they have said they cannot accept the public health advice.”

She added: “The public health advice was categorical, unequivocal and this was public health advice that came from two experts who have worked hand in hand and with whom Mr Boyle and the other union leaders met on a weekly basis throughout the reopening of our schools.”

The Education Minister added: “And I don’t believe it was right to then open schools with no guarantee, none whatsoever from the unions, that staff would be prepared to turn up on the day.”

Mr Boyle said that his members will work “tooth and nail with the department to make sure that schools reopen safely.”

He added: “But, there's so much anxiety among everybody and the problem is that the infection rates have gone through the roof and they are still far too high and we can all do our bit to solve this as a society for the next few days.”

Minister Foley said she understands how difficult it is to work in the current environment but that essential workers like gardaí, nurses and doctors, ambulance drivers and shop assistants are still working.

“There can be nothing more essential than providing care and education to children with additional needs,” she said.

“It is a matter of deep regret that the unions are not happy at this stage to recognise the essential needs of children with additional needs and accept the public health advice that's being offered to them,” she added.

At the heart of the unions’ opposition are high Covid infection rates and what school staff see as a conflict in asking them to go back to work when the general public is told to stay at home.

Last night Ms Foley said it was the first time that unions had refused to accept the advice provided by public health specialists.

She said Ireland was an outlier in the EU in not having in-person provision available for students with special educational needs at this time.

The minister also noted that the INTO represented teachers both in the Republic and in Northern Ireland and many schools in the North were currently providing in-person teaching to children with special needs.

”It is regrettable that similar cannot be achieved here,” she said.

Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan also picked up on that point, saying: “If special educational setting can remain open as essential services in other jurisdictions, including in Northern Ireland, there is be no reason why it should not possible here.”

Ms Foley said it was ”hugely important to provide in-person learning to this vulnerable cohort of children, and I regret that that this has not been possible”.

She said her department had been seeking to support in-school provision for just over 23,000 children – 4pc of those who would attend during a full re-opening – the children who experience the greatest difficulty with remote learning.

“The needs of this group of students are such that no-one should be in any doubt of the importance of this goal, and its urgency.”

She said the concerns and fears of teachers and SNAs had been well articulated, and she and her officials had listened carefully.

“We have addressed the concerns raised in relation to safety, including making public health officials available to education partner representatives, and subsequently facilitating three of the most senior public health officials in the country to communicate directly with teachers and SNAs."

As part of efforts yesterday to meet the concerns of union leaders and their members, they were offered more flexible arrangements for staff who wanted to take unpaid or parental leave instead of returning to work immediately, along with stretching the phased re-opening over a week, up to January 27.

But in a joint statement after separate meetings of their executives, the INTO and Fórsa said efforts had failed and they called for a postponement of the partial re-opening. They want further discussions on how to “achieve improved safety measures including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services”.

