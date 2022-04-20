‘In Dubai I can save for a home and enjoy life – why would I return to teach in Ireland?’

An Irish teacher who has been working in Dubai for nine years says the housing crisis has deterred him from returning home with his partner.

Paul Downes (30), who is originally from Dublin, said one of the main perks of teaching in Dubai was the disposable income he had left at the end of the month and the fact he was given a rent allowance of up to €15,000 each year.

When he got his first teaching job in Ireland after graduating from St Patrick’s College he was struggling to save money, despite the fact he was living at home. He made the decision to move to the United Arab Emirates where the wages were better.

The two-tier pay system that was instituted in Ireland in 2011, which meant teachers employed after January 2011 earned a starting salary lower than that earned by colleagues employed before that date, was also a contributing factor.

Read More

“Nobody becomes a teacher to make money, or to make crazy money, but out here you’re never prevented from doing anything because of your wage,” Mr Downes said.

“I loved teaching at home, but out here you have more disposable income to travel, the weather is good and the lifestyle is good.

“The housing crisis at home is absolutely crazy. I’ve a brother trying to buy at home and it’s awfully difficult. Myself and my partner Sarah are trying to get into that position and it’s just way easier to do out here.”

Mr Downes is a primary school teacher and the first school where he was employed in Dubai provided him with free accommodation.

He said teachers were given a choice of accommodation or a rent allowance, worth between €14,000 and €15,000 every year.

Some of his teaching friends who were based in Dubai have since returned home to Ireland – but not to teach.

“At the moment a lot of teachers are changing careers, or are looking to get into something different. These are people you would want to keep in teaching, who were loved by kids. They’re going home to go back to college, or some people just want to get back to family.

“The big one that is keeping people away is rent and buying at home.”

Both of Mr Downes’ parents worked as teachers but have since retired. He said that when he had kids in the future, he did not think he would encourage them to go into teaching, based on the current work climate and wages.

One of the other perks of working in Dubai is that he feels like he is “constantly upskilling”.

“You have different teachers from all walks of life and from all around the world bringing a lot of different ideas into schools.”

While he enjoys his job, he said it was “not perfect”, though the perks far outweighed any negatives.

Mr Downes is due to marry fiancée Sarah Doyle later this year, but said they had no immediate plans to move back to Ireland.

“The ultimate goal is to end up coming home, but I don’t see why we’d sacrifice coming home to save when we can do the same thing here while still getting to enjoy travelling and other things”.

Elizabeth Lowry, who is from Co Carlow, recently returned home after working as a teacher in Dubai for four years.

She moved to the UAE to initially take a gap year in 2016, but ended up staying because she loved the lifestyle and working conditions. When she was working as a teacher she had not yet received her teaching qualification – yet her salary was the same as that of a qualified teacher back in Ireland and she did not have to pay for rent.

“The first school I worked in I was provided with fully furnished accommodation, so all the money I got in wages was my own,” she said.

She returned to Ireland to complete a master’s in education and intended going back to Dubai after qualifying. However, she has decided to stay at home to try to get a job in Ireland.

“Now that I’ve settled I probably won’t go back, just because of my age, but if I was younger I definitely would.

“I tell everyone to go, it’s such a good experience and it’s such a great lifestyle and the pay is good.”