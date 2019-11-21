Improvement in maths and reading at schools in disadvantaged areas overstated after errors

The Educational Research Centre (ERC) says some of the figures presented in a report on numeracy and literacy levels among 15-16-year-olds were wrong, and it has issued corrections.

The significant errors resulted in the ERC overstating a narrowing of the achievement gap between pupils in schools in the Department of Education's DEIS scheme and other schools.

Compounding the problem is that the flawed figures were used to help shape educational policy for literacy, numeracy and disadvantage and now that it has emerged that they presented too rosy a picture, the Department of Education has to rethink its strategies.

The data was gathered as part of the OECD's international student assessment process, known as PISA, which examines reading, maths and science achievements of 15-16-year-olds every three years.

The results of PISA 2015 were released in 2016, and the outcomes for Ireland were published in a report called 'Future Ready', which painted an extremely positive image of progress being made in DEIS schools.

It suggested that since 2012 the proportion of pupils in DEIS schools scoring at the lowest standards for reading had plummeted from 25.5pc to 15.6pc. In fact, the drop was to 21.8pc.

Similarly, in maths the ERC reported the proportion of pupils at the lowest achievement level tumbled from 37.4pc to 22.1pc, whereas the corrected figure shows a much lesser fall, to 29pc.

While the revised figures do represent an improvement on the situation three years earlier, the ERC admits "those improvements are somewhat less than previously reported".

The ERC has brought attention to the error through a tweet and has published the correct information on its website. It says "it is the first of its kind to have been identified" in its data management processes and that it affected only the results that compared DEIS and non-DEIS schools.

"The ERC accepts that the fault lies with it and it alone and has apologised to the Department of Education for the error," it said.

The research organisation identified the error in the course of a review of the PISA 2015 data, while preparing for an analysis of the PISA 2018 assessment, which is due to be published soon.

The ERC has met with the department to brief them fully and agree remedial actions.

The PISA outcomes are a significant source of information used in the evaluation of DEIS although other evidence confirms improvement in performance of students in DEIS post-primary schools.

In a statement, the department said it noted the errors and the corrected data.

It added targets for literacy and numeracy and DEIS were published in 2017 and "consideration is being given to the development of new targets, taking into account the outcome of the 2018 PISA report and the corrected baseline of achievement in 2015 that the ERC has now published".

