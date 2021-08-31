‘Imagine if I was responsible for killing someone...just for the sake of me wanting to have fun’ – students reflect on their Covid breaches

When students in NUI Galway breached Covid-19 guidelines in the last academic year one of the sanctions imposed was to write a 2,000 word reflective essay about their actions.

Now their thoughts and words are the centrepiece of a special ‘Reflections on Covid’ exhibition at NUI Galway as the new year gets underway.

Ahead of the reopening of campus, the quotes are being put on display alongside other experiences from students who volunteered or were involved in community projects and others who worked on frontline placement.

Read More

More than 100 students at NUI Galway - fewer than 1pc of the student population - were disciplined for breaches of Covid-19 regulations - and 48 were asked to write an essay.

Dean of students at NUI Galway, Professor Michelle Millar, asked students to watch the RTÉ Investigates documentary Covid-19: The Third Wave and to reflect on their actions.

“In my role as disciplinary officer prior to Covid I very often asked students to reflect on their actions and what they learned. We all make mistakes in life - the key is what have we learned from that,” she said.

“We are an institution of learning - there is a lesson for all of us in these reflections.”

The Reflections on Covid display was unveiled as the campus hosts a programme of events and a welcome for second year to fourth years this week and plans continue for orientation for first years later in September.

Prof Millar revealed that the idea to return to the reflective essay came while talking to a student who was going through a disciplinary process and mentioned watching RTÉ’s Prime Time and how it “opened up his eyes”.

She said the purpose of the reflective essays was to encourage the students to consider the potential impact of their actions on family and friends.

“I was overwhelmed with the students and their essays. This was February. It is hard to think back to that time in terms of numbers, hospitalisations.

“I believe the essays and what the students wrote, particularly around their own families.”

Below are some extracts and quotes:

“When I look at my actions the last night, I just cannot wrap my head around why I would do such an idiotic thing. We were sent protocols at the start of semester 2 and I read through them but still decided to breach them for some vague stupidity.” – Student, reflective essay.

“Basically, I was very naive and selfish, thinking I, and everyone around me, was invincible. As I was diagnosed with Covid-19, I couldn’t help but think - imagine if I was responsible for killing someone like my friend’s mother, just for the sake of me wanting to have fun.” – Student, reflective essay.

“Now more than ever, it is important for students to stay connected with one another, as the pandemic has had an isolating effect for a lot of students.” – Elected class representative.

“I found it challenging to see people who were very sick. It was scary at times and I worried about getting sick myself. However the rewards far outweighed the challenging aspects of working at the testing centre.” - Student volunteer, Covid-19 Test Centre.

“It is one thing to accept the consequences of your own actions and poor judgment, but it is quite another to ask anyone else to, especially your loved ones. I never want to put them in that position again. I felt terrible and a huge amount of guilt.” – Student, reflective essay.

“I am guilt-ridden now thinking that I could have passed on Covid-19 to someone and have them impacted physically, in the same manner as my friend and those in the documentary.” – Student, reflective essay.

"As a nursing student during Covid-19, it has really shown me the immense value that nurses have, both in society as healthcare leaders but also at the bedside providing care. Despite the hardships, it's really proven that nursing is a strong, powerful profession and it has been very inspiring having seen nurses work through this.” - Ciarán Freeman, third year General Nursing student.

“We all have an enormous part to play in fighting this pandemic and I shamefully did not play mine. It distresses me to think about how my actions could have contributed to the ongoing suffering of so many people.” – Student, reflective essay.

“Frankly, I was embarrassed to think that my actions, and those of my peers, could have possibly led to more transmission of this deadly virus, and thus more hospitalisations, putting an even further strain and burden on the already overburdened healthcare system in this country.” – Student, reflective essay.

“I have learned people’s lives can be affected by my actions and that if it were my family at risk, I would not do the same.” – Student, reflective essay.

“The most personally rewarding aspect for me was how appreciative the people were after we tested them. It is not the nicest experience, but they were very grateful to us, which made it worth it for me. From this experience, I gained an appreciation for humanity, even during the most uncertain times.” - Student volunteer, Covid-19 Test Centre.

“For me, the pandemic has reinforced important values such as altruism, service in times of crisis and solidarity with the healthcare profession. As a medicine student, I am learning how to practice with intent and serve my future patients. What we are learning today will improve quality of life and save lives." - Aoibhín Duffy, second year medicine student.