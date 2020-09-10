'I’m trying to keep positive, but it’s difficult' – anxious wait almost at an end for students hoping to seal college places using results from previous years

Nuala Parkinson-Coombs from Leitrim who is hoping to get a place in UCD Medicine through the CAO offers. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Leaving Cert 2020 has been quite the rollercoaster for students. Months of uncertainty and stress seemed to be relieved for many when the best results ever recorded in the history of the State were released on Monday.

But for the 20,000 students applying for college places with results from previous years, the next 24 hours is set to be one filled with anxiety and nerves.

CAO offers will be issued at 2pm on Friday and there are fears this year’s unprecedented results may lead to a surge in entry points.

Read More

More than 2,000 extra college places are being provided to help quell the potential chaos, but some students worry it won’t be enough. Those who previously thought they had done what was needed now worry they will fall short through no fault of their own.

Half of the 20,000 are people who sat the exams in 2019, but others have been waiting years to get their dream college course.

Nuala Parkinson-Coombs (21) did her Leaving Cert in 2017 and achieved an impressive 577 points. She started studying computer science at Trinity College, Dublin, but later dropped out after her mother tragically took her own life.

The time away from college made Nuala rethink what she wanted to do and she was inspired to turn her attention to medicine.

“When my mum died, it’s difficult to explain but it completely changed my whole way of thinking and I realised what I was originally doing was too far removed from people on the ground. I wanted to do something where I could help people,” she told Independent.ie.

Nuala took the Health Professions Admission Test (HPat) in February 2019 but didn’t get the results she needed. She returned to Trinity in September 2019 to study biomedical science and repeated the HPat last February, achieving the necessary points to get into medicine.

“I have jumped through every hoop that the system has put in front of me and have given three years of my life to this. I cannot afford to lose another one,” she said.

“My main worry is that those extra places Simon Harris confirmed are going to be soaked up by all the 2020 students who have got higher grades.

“I’m really nervous about tomorrow and it’s hitting pretty hard now, I’m trying to keep positive, but it’s difficult when you’re dealing with something that is completely out of your control.”

Sligo student Erin Feehily (20) is also a “bag of nerves”. An administrative mix-up prevented her from studying veterinary medicine at University College Dublin (UCD) last year.

“About three days before the CAO closed in late June, following the completion of the Leaving Cert, I received an email from UCD telling me there was an issue with my work experience and I therefore couldn’t apply for the course.

“I was crushed. I had a last-minute meeting with a career-guidance teacher the day the CAO was meant to close who told me last minute to apply for a course that, realistically, I knew I had no interest in but I only had a handful of hours left to change my form and I was frankly devastated and confused.

“I decided that I would instead try to obtain a transfer into my course of choice. When I applied for the transfer, I found out in an email that it had been rejected as it hadn’t been submitted on time. I didn’t realise my tutor had gone on a three-week holiday so my form hadn’t been submitted. I had no choice but to drop out and reapply this year.”

One major impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been a drop in international students applying for college here.

Between 20pc and 30pc of the student population in Ireland is made up of international students.

Course fees can range from €10,000 to €20,000 for those arriving from overseas, whereas fees of €3,000 apply to Irish students

Mert Can (19) moved to Ireland four years ago and when he enquired about going to college, he was told he’d have to pay non-EU fees as he hadn’t lived in Ireland for more than three years.

He did his Leaving Cert in 2019 and took a year out to avoid paying huge fees. He got 511 points and has hopes of studying chemistry at Trinity. Now he’s worried he may once again have to take time out. “I spent one year out of college because of this three-year rule and now this is the second major issue I’m facing.

“People in this country talk about equality and fairness all the time but I don’t think this is fair treatment,” he added.

Education experts say there is no way to predict how much points may increase by ahead of the first-round offers.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed an additional 800 places will be made available, on top of the 1,250 places already promised.

Medicine, nursing and business are among the areas where more places are expected to open, over and above what has already been announced.

These places were introduced by the Government in an attempt to prevent disappointment, but whether it will be enough remains to be seen.

All will be revealed on Friday afternoon.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Read More

Online Editors