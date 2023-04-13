‘I’m facing eviction in May. I won’t be able to teach’: Teacher (31) on €52k can’t afford to rent or buy

Aoife Ni Chéileachair (31) is being evicted in the week that school closes for the summer holidays.

After seven years in the same rented cottage, teacher Aoife Ni Chéileachair is being evicted in the week that school closes for the summer holidays.

The 31-year-old has been looking for an alternative home since last October to allow her stay in the job she loves, in Arklow, Co Wicklow, but she can find nowhere else to live in the locality.

“I am going to be evicted at the start of the last week of term, That’s the end of May, I have about five weeks left and I don’t have anywhere to live.”

“It's gotten to the point that I may not be able to take my job up next September because I have nowhere to live in the vicinity.

“I have said it to my principal, that if I don't find anything by midsummer, I may not be able to teach next year,” she says.

If nothing comes up, she says she will have to switch profession. If that decision is forced on her, it will strip already under-staffed Irish schools of another highly qualified teacher.

Almost 10 years into her career, she teaches biology and chemistry through Irish at Gaelcholaiste na Mara, Arklow where she also carries a post of responsibility. She has been living in an artisan cottage in the town for seven years.

Her commitment to immersion education – teaching subjects through Irish - and her job generally, is such that she is currently doing a master’s in bilingual education.

Ms Ni Chéileachair has an annual salary of €52,000, and mortgage approval up to a limit of €200,000 but says “anything that's cheap enough for me to buy, they (the bank) consider it uninhabitable.

“I have tried buying a house, but I have a single income teacher's salary and I have not found anything that the banks will support me buying.

She has been looking in the Wexford and Wicklow area, but now as well-established part of the Dublin commuter belt, housing is expensive.

She wanted to buy a house in Co Wexford for €151,000 but the bank said no.

“That house was fine. There was a bit of work to be done on it. I could have done that work over a period.

“I have also tried finding somewhere to rent “and I have found nothing under €900 a month, but that would leave me with no deposit for next year.”

Her parents live in nearby Bray, but going back there is not an option because she has two sisters who are still at home and unable to move on.

“It's just frustrating in this economy that someone who's specially trained like me, and the government are crying out for immersion education teachers, that I will have to leave the profession.

Ms Ni Chéileachair was among the speakers on an emergency motion at the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) conference on the eviction ban.

The motion noted surveys showing that 64pc of teachers reported housing was factor in emigration, 41pc of principals said lack of accommodation in their area was a deterrent to recruitment and 75pc of teachers who rent said it was very hard to find new accommodation in their locality.

It calls on the trade union movement to significantly increase the pressure on government to address the lack of social and affordable housing.

Specifically, delegates have told the TUI leadership to seek support from the Irish Congress of Trade Union (Ictu) and the Raise the Roof Campaign for a demonstration during working hours to: