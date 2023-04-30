‘I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m worried’ — mum’s fear for autistic son as special schools say they’re full

Carter (13) is at risk of ‘being forgotten’ in the education system as State fails to honour its commitment, his mother claims

Natalee O'Reilly with her son Carter at their home in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

​Natalee O’Reilly has spent the last six months trying to find a school for her son. She is worried that Carter (13) is at risk of being forgotten in the education system and will have nowhere to go come September.

Carter has a diagnosis of autism and a mild intellectual disability. His time in primary school will end this summer, so his mother has been trying to find a special school for him to begin a new phase of his life.

She feels she has been knocking on a door, but there’s nobody on the other side. The schools all tell her they are oversubscribed and do not have a place for Carter.

“Every child in sixth class knows where they’re going next September, but my son doesn’t,” says Natalee. “I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m worried. He needs school. Every morning he’s excited waiting for the bus, so how do I turn around and tell him, ‘There’s no school for you’?”

The family live in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, and Carter currently attends primary school in nearby Saggart, where he has thrived.

He is happiest when he is outside and loves swimming. He can find it difficult to communicate at times, and as he sometimes displays challenging behaviour, it was recommended he attend a special school next year.

Natalee has applied to 10 schools since applications opened earlier in the current school year.

“It’s all been happening since October, but between January and Easter we started getting word there were no school places,” she says.

Out of desperation, the family expanded the search to areas they consider unsuitable as they are too far from home.

Natalee said five schools have been in touch informally to indicate they do not have a place for Carter. Another five formally wrote to her, but every letter was negative.

One school said its admissions policy does not cater for children with a dual diagnosis of autism and a moderate general learning disability, so it was unable to process Carter’s application. Three indicated they are oversubscribed, but can put Carter on their waiting lists. He is currently placed at 11, 14 and 49 on these lists.

​Another school, contacted after the rejections arrived, said it had closed its admissions and Carter’s application was being held on file until June next year with its “late applications”.

Natalee worries Carter will have nowhere to go in September and will regress. She is also concerned because routine is very important to him, and ideally she would already have started preparing him for the transition to a new school.

“A waiting list is an open-ended piece of paper. It means nothing. It’s a joke. I don’t know what I’ll do,” she says.

Carter’s case is not unique.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan recently told Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan of a case where a child with Down syndrome and autism received eight rejection letters from special education schools and units in mainstream schools for next September.

Ms Madigan previously used legal powers to compel schools to open special classes, and Sinn Féin TDs Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Pauline Tully recently asked if she intends to use them again this year, given the demand for places.

Another parent, Lynn Byrne, is helping Natalee with the application process after navigating the same challenges 13 years ago to get a school for her son, Glenn. She said the system has not improved since then.

“It was a similar scenario for us. It was recommended Glenn needed a special school. We had to fight to get him into a school,” Lynn says. “I was shocked that this is still happening 13 years later.”

Natalee fears the minister will need to intervene if Carter is to get a school place. She is beginning to lose hope, despite being in contact with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

“I’m very disappointed. It feels like he has been forgotten,” Natalee says. “I am falling down with the worry of this.”

The Department of Education did not respond to questions this weekend, but Ms Madigan recently told the Dáil it is working with the NCSE on the “forward planning of new special classes and additional special school places for the next school year”.

She said this involves “a detailed review” and sharing of data to forecast demand for special class and special school places. It is expected the department and the NCSE will need to double the number of new special classes in secondary schools over the next three years, compared with the last three years.

“The NCSE will work closely with the families of the children and young people concerned, to assist them in accessing the new places which will become available during the 2023/24 school year,” Ms Madigan said.