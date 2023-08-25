‘Illness caused me to flunk my Leaving Cert – now I work in a Michelin restaurant’

TU Dublin Foundation Access Programme/BA Culinary Arts

​When Aoife Comerford did not live up to her Leaving Cert ambitions because of a lengthy illness, she found another route to career success.

A few short years later, she has an international, “most promising student in gastronomy” award under her belt and is working in a Michelin-starred restaurant.

When Aoife was younger, the 22-year-old from Dublin’s north east inner city, had wanted to pursue further study in science or medicine. “As I got older I was leaning more towards cooking. I like it because my favourite part in science was doing the experiments,” she says.

In fifth year at Presentation Warrenmount, Dublin, Aoife lost a lot of school time because of illness and when she returned to sixth year whe faced a lot of catching up

“I was trying to go extra classes before and after school to make up for what I lost, but it was impossible,” she says.

She sat the Leaving Cert but failed maths and biology. Not making the grade in biology was a particular disappointment as it was a favourite subject of hers.

Aoife’s backstop had always been an access programme in a university, but, having failed those subjects, she didn’t get an interview. However, she was guided to the TU Dublin Access Foundation Programme. a one-year, pre-university course. No CAO points are required and applicants are assessed for their suitability.

At the end of the year, successful participants are offered a place on a suitable undergraduate course at TU Dublin. Students can choose modules in areas of interest, and Aoife found herself drawn to business-related subjects.

Aoife graduated with a distinction and, by then, she knew that culinary arts was the direction she wanted to take. She transferred to the honours degree (Level 8) BA Culinary Arts.

During her studies, she was supported by the 1916 Bursary. “It was huge help. Susi didn’t cover the costs,” she says.

The budding chef “really enjoyed” the course, taking a particular interest in gastronomy. That was rewarded in her final year, with the “international most promising student award in gastronomy” and a three-day trip to the annual Oxford Food Symposium, under the patronage of some of the biggest names in fine dining.

That passion also landed her an internship, and then a part-time job, at Andy McFadden’s Michelin-starred Glovers Alley restaurant in Dublin, during her final year. Having just graduated, Aoife is now working in the kitchen full-time before returning to do a master’s in gastronomy next year. “I love it. Andy has been a huge encouragement,” she says.