‘If you suffer a miscarriage, you shouldn’t have to pretend you have flu to get time off work’ – teachers seeking special leave

Secondary school teachers are seeking special leave to be granted to those who suffer a miscarriage.

Currently no leave is provided outside of standard sick leave in schools.

Mary Lynch, a teacher based in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, experienced a miscarriage and revealed the only person she told was her husband.

She didn’t tell her workplace or some of their closest family members.

“At the time we had to keep it quiet,” she said.

“It is wonderful to see two male teachers proposing this motion. It’s bringing it out in the open. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and it’s very common.

“Thank God we are throwing the veil back on a lot of things.”

Kenneth Dwyer, a teacher in Bray, Co Wicklow, told the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) delegate conference in Wexford that “each friend group, family circle or professional team could be visited by this”.

He said they were seeking that leave equivalent to compassionate leave in the case of a parent, child or spouse bereavement should be granted, pointing out that research shows an estimated one out of five women will have a miscarriage throughout their reproductive lives.

“A union should provide comfort, support and solidarity for members, particularly at their most trying times,” he said

Teacher Conal O’Duffy said staff often had to rely on the discretion of school management after experiencing miscarriages.

Partners of women who lose a child should also be entitled to take the special leave, he added.

“To put it in the simplest terms possible, when you experience grief after a miscarriage, you should not have to pretend you have the flu. Miscarriages are incredibly common. Anyone can be affected.”

Members of the ASTI voted unanimously to pass the motion.

The Government has faced criticism for failing to act on a bill by the Labour Party which would provide up to 20 days paid leave for women who experience early miscarriage.

The bill was first published by the party in March 2021.

“It’s clear that neither Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or the Green Party fully appreciate the need to provide women who experience early miscarriage with paid time off work to recover and grieve,” Labour leader Ivana Bacik said.