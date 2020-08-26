If in any doubt, keep your school child at home, says Glynn

ANYONE whose child appears unwell should be kept home from school in the first instance, Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, has said.

A GP should be contacted, even if that results in an upsurge in demand at GP surgeries at the return of school, he told the Dáil coronavirus committee.

The child should not be sent back to school until parents and guardians then had “clarity and confidence” that they could safely do so, he said.

In any case of doubt, they should be kept at home, he said.

Read More

But Dr Philip Nolan, head of epidemiology at the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said there was “very little evidence of child-to-child transmission.”

He added: “Children are getting it from adults.”

Dr Glynn said there had been 40 children admitted to hospital in Ireland as a result of infection with Covid-19. Two were admitted to intensive care, but “thankfully there were no deaths.”

Dr Nolan said there were 100 cases of children testing positive in the last week, and it was important that there was not an “overreaction” when cases are detected in schools, as they will be.

Public health teams would intervene in such outbreaks, he said, but it was impossible to describe what the approach would be because it would depend on the circumstances and nature of the case.

“You don’t ask a cardiologist, ‘If I get a heart attack next week, what’s the plan?’ – it depends on the type of heart attack and co-morbidities. You can’t say what’s going to happen in any given setting. You just don’t know.”

Read More

Online Editors