Education Minister Norma Foley has apologised to the class of 2020 for the “anxiety and worry” caused to them by the Leaving Cert calculated grades debacle.

Minister Foley said she “salutes teachers” who have acted in “the best interests of their students.”

And she pledged that all affected students would be able to gain the university places they deserve.

“For the students who might have taken up one offer and may now be in a situation to receive a higher offer, we are going to move might and mane, to ensure that students will be in a position to receive those offers this year, to the best of our ability,” Minister Foley told the Dail tonight.

“It is important as a special arrangement, any student who gets a higher offer, that student won’t have any fees to pay or registration for Susi.

“It’s not an ideal situation, I’d never have wanted students to be in that situation. All of us want the best for students.

“I worked all my life in the education sector… This is not an ideal situation, I do regret it.”

Minister Foley added: “Yesterday was a very difficult day for the class of 2020. “Announcements that we've made have inevitably generated a lot of anxiety and worry for them. “But the announcement yesterday was important. We could not provide all of the answers to their questions, at that time.

“I do wish to apologise sincerely to the Leaving Certificate class of 2020.”

Minister Foley said two errors had been found in the calculated grade system for the Leaving Certificate.

These were “errors that should not have occurred. I am very clear on that point,” Minister Foley said.

The Minister explained how she had waited for full information for several days but did so to get a full explanation.

But she had realised that the information would have to be made public rapidly, as third place offers were about to be made and the CAO needed to be notified.

Canadian company Polymetrica spotted the errors and raised the alarm on Tuesday evening, she explained.

Minister Foley said “We do not live in a perfect world,” and “mistakes happen,” but all measures were being taken to deal with those.

“It was agreed immediately that Polymetrica would seek to investigate this anomaly further and report back to the calculated grades executive office,” she said.

“On Wednesday afternoon I was told a mistake had been identified by Polymetrica,” she added.

“At that point, we knew that one line out of 50,000 lines of code had a mistake and we knew that it would impact on the result for some students.

“But we did not know exactly how many would be affected. We knew that it was important to find out as much as possible about the error before making an announcement…”

50,000 lines of code had been examined, she said. And at no time had Junior Cert results been used to predict Leaving Cert results.

“The data was to be used at an aggregated class level,” she said. “The system was meant to draw on the core subjects of Irish, English and Maths and combine them…

“The coding error instead combined them with the students’ two weakest non core subjects…”

She explained that in the course of a review the calculated grade executive office immediately explored the error on Friday.

During this process, it found “a further error in the code,” she said.

The results of the subject civic social physical education (CSP) “were meant to be disregarded by the system,” she said.

However, this subject was included, “in error,” she added. The Department of Education has now “engaged” American company ETS to provide a review to offer an independent expert opinion on the “adequacy of the coding.

“Furthermore, it is my intention that a full review of the calculated grades process would be conducted in due course.”

Minister Foley said Polymetrica are “experts in the areas of statistics and educational testing.”

“As a result of both errors, approximately 6,500 students received at least one result, which was one grade lower than they should have that has been rectified,” she said.

“In addition to the students who received a lower grade than they should have in this year's Leaving Certificate some students received higher grades.

“They will not be affected in any way.”

The latter students would keep the higher grades, she explained.

“Those who have received a lower grade would have their proper grade restored.

“Every student will be contacted by text message and informed whether they are impacted or not,” she added.

“Those who are affected will be directed to the calculated grade student portal, where they will find a new statement of provisional results.

“This will replace the one that they received on September 7.”

A dedicated helpline for students was set up, which opened at 4pm yesterday. Minister Foley explained she did not know how many students had received a higher grade than they should.

