‘I won’t believe it until the bus turns up’- parents of children with special needs heartbroken over school uncertainty

Parents of children with special needs are heartbroken by the uncertainty surrounding schools reopening.

In-person education for children with special and additional needs was due to recommence this Thursday, however, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) have said their members “grave safety concerns” have not yet been adequately addressed.

Emma Harris, a single mother-of-three living in Limerick, said her “head is fit to burst” with the uncertainty about whether her eight-year-old son Dylan, who has autism, can return to school on Thursday.

Dylan attends a special needs unit attached to a mainstream school and was due to return on Thursday along with one other student.

"My head is fit to burst because in the news there’s always something being said about it and everyone is saying something different and everybody wants something different,” Ms Harris told Independent.ie.

"Nobody knows what the right thing to do is and it does get to you. It gets to a point where you try not to think about it because when you start to think about anything you get angry, you cry, every emotion.”

Ms Harris explained that it is incredibly difficult to home school her other children, aged six and 11, as Dylan requires so much care.

The mother-of-three said she doesn’t think anyone can really understand how hard it is unless they are going through it themselves.

“I don’t think they could ever understand…until they understand my position, a single mum with three kids and one that can’t talk, one that I can’t leave alone.

“I can’t really leave him alone and he floods my sinks, he’s unpredictable, but that’s autism for you, autism is unpredictable.

"I really have to try and keep strong and keep it together and try and do my best because I know that’s all I can do.

"I’m trying not to read things now, I won’t believe that schools are open until that bus turns up because they already gave me that glimmer of hope and to take it away was really hard for me.”

Despite desperately wanting schools to reopen for children with special needs, Ms Harris said she can understand teachers and SNAs being worried.

"I do feel for teachers, I don’t think anybody should be forced to do anything they don’t want to do right now in this world,” she said.

Aisling McNiffe, whose 15-year-old son Jack has special needs, said she will not be sending him back to school if it reopens. However, she thinks the option should be there for those who need it, explaining that it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Aisling McNiffe, her son Jack and his companion dog Beth. Photo by: Tom Honan

Aisling McNiffe, her son Jack and his companion dog Beth. Photo by: Tom Honan

“My son is in the minority who will probably not be going back to school because he hasn’t been in since March because he is very medically complexed,” she said.

"As much as I am advocating for schools to reopen it’s not for me personally because he won’t be able to go back until he’s vaccinated.”

The mother-of-two said she believes teachers and SNAs should be treated as frontline workers and be higher up on the list for vaccination.

She added: “For children with special needs school is more than just education for them, it’s socialisation, it’s therapy and it’s respite for families.

"Our children can’t learn online, it’s just not possible. There might be a small cohort that can but in general, it’s not a possibility, so they should be open.

"It’s a small cohort of all the children in Ireland and if the teachers and SNAs and all people that work in schools were treated as frontline staff or essential workers then things could move along and open safely.”

A spokesperson for four advocacy organisations, AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland and Inclusion Ireland, has said that children with special educational needs, and their families and carers have been almost completely forgotten about in the conversations between stakeholders over the partial re-opening of schools.

They added: “The manner in which this issue is being dealt with – with U-turns, mixed messages and false dawns, needs to stop.

"The department and education stakeholders need to get this sorted once and for all. Our most vulnerable students – children with disabilities and special educational needs, their families and their carers have been almost completely forgotten about in this row.”

