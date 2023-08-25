‘I thought I would be happy studying psychology, but I realised it just wasn’t for me’

Dundalk Institute of Technology BEng Civil Engineering

Robyn Woods admits that when she sat her Leaving Cert in 2021, she was “one of those students who really didn’t know what I wanted to study”.

Because she liked the idea of helping people, she thought of becoming a therapist. That led to her accepting a place on a university degree programme in psychology.

“At first it was new and exciting, but as we completed more of the course work, I started to doubt my decision,” she said. “I didn’t have any interest in the essays I was writing and soon lost my motivation to learn in class. All I could think about was how I did not want a career in psychology.”

It went on for months, and, at the same time, Robyn found herself very interested in what all her college friends and room-mates were studying: engineering.

“I remember having more interest in their course than mine,” she said. “I felt embarrassed to tell my parents I wanted to drop out, but I really wasn’t happy.”

She took the decision, and in April 2022, as everyone else was studying for exams, she spoke to the university about withdrawal and they were very supportive.

Robyn (20), a former pupil of St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk, Co Louth, went home and worked for the summer. Then, reflecting on her time at university led her to search for an engineering course that did not have an honours maths entry requirement.

While she loved maths and technology at school, Robyn had dropped to ordinary level, not realising she could need a minimum grade for entry to certain degree programmes. “Then I thought maybe I couldn’t do engineering, but thankfully I was wrong,” she said.

Ryan Tubridy says 'family and perspective' are most important in message to Leaving Cert students of 2023

Robyn discovered Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) holds a maths entry exam for courses that require a particular standard in maths, aimed at students who don’t have the needed Leaving Cert grade.

She did the exam and, last October, was accepted as a late entry into civil engineering in DkIT. “I absolutely loved it from the very beginning,” she said.