‘I left school early because of mental health issues. I saw this as my second chance and put my entire energy into it’

School dropout Ryan Hickey went on to greater things, winning a scholarship from a Bord na Móna essay competition he entered

South East Technological University BA Digital Marketing and Data Anayltics

Ryan Hickey’s final few years in school were ­difficult, but you’d never guess it now.

He has made an inspiring journey from school dropout to impressing judges with a scholarship-winning essay.

During transition year at Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, Co Kildare, Ryan had to take extended time out because of mental health difficulties, to which many teenagers succumb. In his case, severe anxiety was diagnosed.

Ryan (21) returned in fifth year, but the anxiety got the better of him and he left. While he hadn’t made a decision to give up on school, he started working.

He says the “school was fantastic” in its support throughout, but when sixth year came around, he felt he had fallen too far behind to consider sitting the Leaving Cert.

He started questioning his education future: “I always thought college was for me but then there was the fear I wouldn’t get there because I dropped out”.

Fast forward to spring 2023 when the South East Technological University (SETU) third-year student was awarded a Bord na Móna scholarship for his submission on how Ireland could adapt to the circular economy in 20 years’ time.

His opening lines caught the judges’ attention: “The year is 2042. It’s 7am, the previously loud hustle and bustle of early mornings has subsided. Stepping outside first thing in the morning and feeling clean, the air is clean, the trees are green but it’s quiet. It’s more than quiet, it’s silent...”

Ryan says he wrote about an Ireland “that I see as achievable, the Ireland I would want my kids to be raised in. A future of small changes that make a massive impact. Many hands make light work. However, many minds make the difference”.

After giving up on the Leaving Cert, he looked around for an alternative and, with some flexible thinking applied to the usual entry requirements, he secured a place on a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) business course in St Conleth’s Community College, also Newbridge.

He jumped at what he saw as “my second chance and I put my entire energy into it, and took on two extra subjects”.

One night I sat down and unloaded my brain on to this document. It sent it off on the off chance

Ryan sailed through and turned his attention to moving on to higher education, using the PLC qualification as a basis for entry. He was delighted to be offered a place on Level 8 (honours degree) Digital Marketing and Data Analytics at SETU.

Last autumn, as he started third year, Ryan saw a notice in college about the Bord na Móna Scholarship Pathway programme, with a competition requiring a submission on the theme of sustainability.

“I was immediately interested. One night I sat down and unloaded my brain on to this document. It sent it off on the off chance.”

Earlier this year, Ryan received an email from Bord na Móna: “They said they loved it and that my entry stood out. They wanted to give me the scholarship.”

He was one of three students from SETU to win the award this year. The other successful applicants were from different undergraduate disciplines. Ryan enjoyed meeting them at the awards ceremony and getting their perspectives on sustainability.

As well as the bursary, there is mentoring, the offer of Bord na Móna site visits and a work placement opportunity, but Ryan had already started a course-related placement, with customer relationship management company Periti Digital, which continued through the summer.

He is now entering his fourth and final year and Periti Digital has already offered him a full-time position when he graduates.

All the way through, Ryan has been open about his previous mental health difficulties. “It’s been a long journey but talking about it openly and not being shy is the easiest way for me to get over it,” he said.

Bord na Móna’s Scholarship Pathway programme is one of three in its ‘Pathways to the Future’ initiative offering students the opportunity to work on the front line of climate action and sustainable economic development.

It has 10 places for students on Level 8 programmes across Ireland, providing financial and other supports to help students overcome any barriers to education.

As well as a business case on sustainability, applicants must also submit a personal statement.

Bord na Móna also offers a Graduate Pathway, and an Apprenticeship Pathway, offering different choices, educational support and career development opportunities to a broad range of people.

All pathways provide opportunities to work on the front line of climate action and sustainable economic development.

In partnership with the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and Solas, the Apprenticeship Pathway offers apprenticeships to those interested in becoming qualified in areas such as transport operations, mechanics, wind turbine maintenance and automation.