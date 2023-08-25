I haven’t yet applied to college – is it too late?

There are still plenty of opportunities to pursue further study and/or training, either in higher or further education, including a new ‘tertiary’ hybrid option

Higher Education

CAO “available places” are vacancies for which there were insufficient eligible applicants before CAO Round 1. The list is published on August 31 at noon. If colleges have any new courses that opened for application after the change-of-mind deadline, or if any places remain unfilled in particular courses, these vacancies will be advertised.

Students can go to the CAO website and see what courses are available through this route.

Anyone who has applied to the CAO already this year and wants to apply for an available place, can do so free of charge. Anyone who has not already applied to the CAO this year can apply for a fee of €45.

Applicants who already have a CAO list, should insert the available places course onto their list in order of preference – the usual CAO advice of “genuine order of preference” applies here too.

The available places list is updated regularly. CAO offer season closes on October 5, so it is worth checking every so often to see what courses are on available places.

Private Colleges and Direct Entry Courses

Private colleges are another good option for students who have not already made a college application. Courses in private colleges with vacancies may appear in the CAO’s available places list – however, some of their courses are outside the CAO and are direct entry, so the individual applies directly to the college.

Private colleges offer accredited courses at both Level 8 and Level 7/6.

More established private colleges incude Dublin Business School, Portobello Institute and Griffith College, all in Dublin. Griffith also has campuses in Cork and Limerick.

Students in private colleges are generally not covered by the Government’s free fees scheme. Course fees can be anywhere from €3,000-€6,000 depending on the college and the course. However, families can claim 20pc tax relief on anything above €3,000.

Most private college courses do not qualify for the Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) grant scheme, but some do.

Contact the college directly to apply for a course or to get more information.

TU Dublin Access Foundation Programme

The Access Foundation Programme (AFP) is a one-year full-time course preparing students, both personally and academically, to pursue undergraduate programmes at TU Dublin.

It is designed to provide an entry route into TU Dublin for those who have experienced socio-economic and educational disadvantage. Educational disadvantage can arise for many reasons.

Originally designed to give mature students a “second chance”, the main intake now is school-leavers.

Students can select modules in areas such as science and health, IT and computing, engineering and built environment, social science, business, hospitality, arts and tourism. They are supported in identifying undergraduate courses in TU Dublin to which they would like to progress.

Students who successfully complete the programme will be offered a place on an appropriate course.

There are 150 places on the course and it is free of charge. The deadline for applications is September 1. More information is available on on tudublin.ie

UCD Open Learning

This is a flexible way of studying part-time at UCD. It is open to school-leavers or mature students and offers an introduction to different study areas. The choice is growing all the time.

Students pick modules that they would like to study and may choose to be assessed or not.

The course can lead to undergraduate degree entry into UCD for those taking the Certificate in Open Learning, with progression pathways to 14 undergraduate programmes.

There are no entry requirements; anyone is welcome to sign up and can take as few or as many modules as they want. The college recommends no more than three modules per semester.

Most modules can be taken either for audit (€375 per module) or for credit (€500 per module). Audited modules are purely for interest or to get a taste of university classes without worrying about exams. Credited modules involve completing assessments such as essays, presentations or end-of-semester exams.

All classes take place on campus and students receive all the benefits of full-time students.

Apply at UCD.ie

Tertiary Degrees

Brand new this year are joint degree programmes between colleges of further education (FE) and higher-education institutions, which allow students to start a degree programme without needing CAO points for entry.

These are officially known as tertiary courses and there are a total of 23 entry routes through FE colleges in 15 counties. The FE colleges in the various counties are linked to a local technological university or another higher education (HE) institution to which students will transfer, after one or two years, to complete their degrees.

The FE colleges all come under the umbrella of a local education and training board (ETB). The ETBs involved are: Donegal, Mayo-Sligo-Leitrim, Galway-Roscommon, Laois-Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick-Clare, Kildare-Wicklow and City of Dublin.

Depending on the college, the courses available are in areas such as nursing, business, computing, engineering, science, arts, music and media.

Applications opened in July and will continue to be accepted for a few weeks.

Entry requirements are similar to what students would need for Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses. They generally require a basic Leaving Cert as well as an interview and perhaps an audition, depending on the course.

PLCs are well-known andvery popular. School-leavers and others often see them as a stepping stone to higher education, using the Level 5 or Level 6 qualification they have gained to compete for a place in third-level colleges.

The approach is different with the new courses. The first year or two in the FE college represents the start of the degree programme and students will progress automatically to the third-level college to complete their studies.

While there will be no further competition to transfer from FE to HE, as with any degree, students will have to pass their exams to progress.

The process is being overseen by the new National Tertiary Office (NTO), the word tertiary representing a shift away from traditional further education and higher education divisions to a more unified approach.

Apart from removing the pressure to compete on points, a benefit of the new programmes is that they broaden geographical access to degrees. Students can live at home for at least a year or two – and maybe the entire duration of their studies – rather than having to move to a city.

Another plus is that students will not have to pay any tuition fees during their time in the FE college, reducing the financial burden associated with pursuing a degree. Students will be eligible to apply for Susi grants, subject to the normal criteria.

Information about the courses and progression pathways are on the nto.ie website. It also provides contact details for the course co-ordinators for each of the programmes. Applications may also be made via the fetch.ie, the website of the further education and training course hub.

Further Education and Training

​PLCs

Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses are designed so that, at the end of their studies, students can either enter the world of work or apply to third level using the qualification they have received.

Courses are usually one year (Level 5), but some are two years and offer a Level 6 qualification on the National Framework of Qualifications.

By comparison, an ordinary degree is Level 7 and an honours degree is Level 8.

There is a huge variety of courses and thousands of school-leavers use this pathway every year. PLCs are offered in further education (FE) colleges, which are run by the education and training boards (ETBs).

Students develop skills on a PLC that are not only valuable for success at third level but lead them straight to a job.

Unlike the new tertiary degrees, a PLC qualification does not guarantee a student a place on a CAO course, but they can compete for a limited number of places on CAO courses using their PLC qualification.

To apply, students should check out the website of the FE college that they wish to attend, see what is on offer, and fill out an application form. There are no CAO points required for entry. Leaving Cert Applied students can also apply for PLCs. FE colleges accept applications until a course is full.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeship opportunities have increased greatly across many new sectors and it is no surprise that so, too, has the number of school-leavers opting for this route.

Opportunities go well beyond the traditional trades, to embrace areas including biopharma, finance, insurance, engineering, ICT, hairdressing and wind turbine maintenance.

Just this month, two new apprenticeships – farm technician and farm manager – were launched.

Apprenticeships provide an opportunity to earn as you learn, while gaining a qualification.

Most learning takes place in the workplace, while apprentices also attend college for periods of time.

Apprenticeships offer Level 6, 7, 8 and 9 qualifications, depending on the job.

Students often choose apprenticeships instead of college because they feel they learn better through hands-on experience rather than relying entirely on classes.

They enter the world of work and build a network of colleagues and potential employers for when they finish their qualification.

The starting point is to find an employer in an area of interest where apprenticeships are available. It might be worth contacting a local employer.

Alternatively the apprenticeship.ie website, operated by the State’s further education and training agency, Solas, has a list of all programmes and approved employers and advertises vacancies.

National Learning Network (NLN)

NLN provides courses for school-leavers and others who need support for a range of reasons. It works with a diverse range of students, from 16 to 65.

It includes people who have learning difficulties, dyslexia, autism, an illness or injury, mental health issues, social anxiety, long-Covid, or physical, intellectual or sensory disabilities.

Each person is supported to learn in a way that best meets their needs.

Students can start a course at any time of the year, and can complete it in their own time, with no pressure to “keep up” with the rest of the class.

Students also have access to a psychologist and an advocacy officer.

Positive progression to higher levels of training, higher education and employment is a focus. Past students have gone on to paid employment with Meta, Eir, AsIAm and the HSE.

Thousands of students attend the programmes, all of which are certified across Levels 2-6 on the National Qualifications Framework each year.

There are over 70 courses in more than 50 locations across Ireland.

NLN is the educational and training division of the Rehab Group.

Anyone interested should email: info@nln.ie or visit www.nln.ie.