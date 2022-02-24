‘I feel so proud and lucky’ – mother-of-three living in direct provision graduates from university with a degree

A MOTHER-OF-THREE living in direct provision has said she is “so proud and so lucky” to have graduated from Dublin City University (DCU).

Mehwish Saqib was yesterday awarded a Bachelor in Early Childhood Education through DCU’s University of Sanctuary scholarship as part of its first intake in 2017.

Ms Saqib completed the degree, including a dissertation, while living in direct provision with her husband Muhammad and their three children aged 10, eight and five.

She said she would love to work as a practitioner in early childhood education, but due to her status she does not have the right to work.

Read More

While studying for her degree, she was put through an incredibly stressful situation as her family was served a deportation order.

"I feel so proud [and] so lucky – I got a huge opportunity to do this degree,” she said.

“It is my passion to educate and pursue the teaching and childcare sector as a profession.”

Ms Saqib said completing the degree wasn’t easy, especially as her final 18 months were completed online due to the pandemic and she didn’t have good internet access.

“Where I live in direct provision, the massive problem is the internet. It takes so long to download files and for all of the classes I had to log in and then log in again. It was hard but I managed,” she said.

“The tutors were very supportive. They gave extra time if I needed an extension and if I didn’t understand something, I would email them and they would answer.”

Ms Saqib began her route to education by completing a level five course in childcare in Co Mayo while living in a direct provision centre there.

After moving to Mosney in Co Meath, she heard about the University of Sanctuary scholarship in DCU and applied.

She said it was “a huge, huge opportunity” as she wouldn't be able to afford to complete it without the grant.

Ms Saqib added that it’s her goal to support children in guided play. She would love to complete a master’s in education for children with special needs, but due to her status she is not allowed.

“I want to know their psychology and how they can be supported,” she added.